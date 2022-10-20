OK Preps Extra podcast: Gage Gundy on the unfairness of transfers, not being fired up about NIL and watching film with his famous dad

In this bonus edition of the OK Preps Extra podcast, Dean Ruhl talks with the Stillwater senior quarterback about a variety of topics, including his thoughts that kids in the Tulsa area transfer too much, his thoughts on NIL as well as what it's like to have Mike Gundy for a dad.
Week 8 Oklahoma high school football team rankings
Class 6AI team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Bixby (1) 7-0
2. Union (2) 7-0
3. Norman North (4) 5-2
4. Jenks (5) 5-2
5. Mustang (3) 5-2
6. Owasso (6) 3-4
7. Enid (8) 4-3
8. Broken Arrow (7) 2-5
9. Moore (10) 4-3
10. Edmond Memorial (—) 4-3
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Class 6AII team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Stillwater (1) 7-0
2. Choctaw (2) 6-1
3. Deer Creek (3) 6-1
4. Muskogee (4) 7-0
5. B.T. Washington (5) 4-3
6. Sand Springs (6) 4-3
7. Ponca City (9) 3-4
8. Lawton (7) 5-2
9. Bartlesville (8) 3-4
10. Tahlequah (10) 2-5
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Class 5A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Coweta (1) 7-0
2. McAlester (3) 6-1
3. Del City (4) 6-1
4. Collinsville (5) 7-0
5. Guthrie (6) 6-1
6. MWC Carl Albert (7) 6-2
7. OKC McGuinness (2) 6-1
8. Grove (8) 7-0
9. Midwest City (10) 5-2
10. Piedmont (—) 5-2
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Class 4A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Cushing (1) 7-0
2. Elk City (3) 6-1
3. Bethany (4) 6-1
4. Wagoner (5) 4-3
5. Broken Bow (8) 6-1
6. Poteau (2) 5-1
7. Blanchard (6) 5-2
8. Tuttle (7) 5-2
9. Newcastle (9) 6-1
10. Hilldale (—) 5-2
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Class 3A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Lincoln Christian (1) 6-1
2. Metro Christian (2) 7-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3) 6-1
4. Verdigris (5) 6-1
5. Cascia Hall (4) 5-2
6. Muldrow (—) 6-1
7. Bristow (8) 5-2
8. Lone Grove (10) 5-2
9. Stigler (6) 6-1
10. Plainview (7) 5-2
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Class 2A team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Washington (1) 7-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 7-0
3. OKC Millwood (3) 6-1
4. Vian (4) 5-2
5. Eufaula (5) 6-1
6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 6-1
7. Beggs (8) 5-2
8. Prague (9) 7-0
9. Kiefer (10) 7-0
10. Vinita (7) 6-1
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Class A, B and C team rankings after Week 7
Pos. School (Previous) W-L Class A 1. Ringling (1) 7-0
2. Gore (2) 7-0
3. Fairview (3) 7-0
4. Tonkawa (4) 7-0
5. Colcord (5) 7-0
6. Hominy (6) 7-0
7. Crescent (7) 6-0
8. Walters (8) 7-0
9. Wynnewood (9) 6-1
10. Chr. Heritage (10) 6-2
Class B 1. Okla. Bible (1) 7-0
2. Seiling (2) 6-1
3. Laverne (3) 6-1
4. Regent Prep (4) 6-0
5. Dewar (5) 6-0
6. Turpin (8) 7-0
7. Balko-Forgan (6) 5-2
8. Shattuck (7) 4-2
9. Covington-Douglas (9) 6-1
10. Hollis (10) 5-1
Class C 1. Waynoka (1) 7-0
2. Tipton (2) 7-0
3. Timberlake (3) 6-1
4. Maud (4) 7-0
5. Wesleyan Christian (5) 6-1
6. Mt. View-Gotebo (7) 4-2
7. Wilson (6) 5-1
8. Coyle (9) 4-3
9. Maysville (—) 5-2
10. Medford (—) 5-2
Tulsa World file photo
Oct. 10, 2022 video. Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach's youngest son, Gage Gundy, is currently quarterback for the Pioneers. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
