 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OK Preps Extra podcast: Deeper dive into 6AI, 6AII, 3A high school football

  • Updated
  • 0

Barry Lewis breaks down the preseason high school football team rankings with Patrick Prince in this week's episode. Why is Jenks No. 1 over Owasso and Bixby in 6AI? Why Booker T. Washington over Stillwater in 6AII? Verdigris or Lincoln Christian in 3A? Plus, the top players to look forward to watching this fall.

Related content:

District football previews: Owasso, Union are a toss-up in 6AI-2; Jenks gets edge over Bixby in 6AI-1

6AI breakdown: Two-time defending champion Jenks in rare position as favorite

People are also reading…

6AII breakdown: BTW, Stillwater, Choctaw are top contenders for gold ball

Oklahoma high school football preseason rankings: See the top-10 in all classes

2022 Oklahoma high school football state champion staff picks

Here are the 25 best high school football players in Oklahoma

2022 high school football preview: Analysis, picks, predictions and class breakdowns

Owasso's Cole Adams ranks No. 1 in All-World Preseason Top 10

Battle of the 'Burbs, Class 3A title rematch highlight Week 0's openers

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Nominations, scores and stats:

Note: Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season.

Bryce.McKinnis@tulsaworld.com | Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com | sports@tulsaworld.com | Patrick.Prince@tulsaworld.com | Phone: 918-581-8355

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: Coming out swinging

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert