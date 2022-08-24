OK Preps Extra podcast: Deeper dive into 6AI, 6AII, 3A high school football

Barry Lewis breaks down the preseason high school football team rankings with Patrick Prince in this week's episode. Why is Jenks No. 1 over Owasso and Bixby in 6AI? Why Booker T. Washington over Stillwater in 6AII? Verdigris or Lincoln Christian in 3A? Plus, the top players to look forward to watching this fall.
All-World Awards: See the 2021-22 winners in all categories
Offensive Football Player of the Year: Braylin Presley, Bixby
The Owasso Reporter's Art Haddaway presents the football offensive player of the year award to Bixby football coach Loren Montgomery for Braylin Presley during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Defensive Football Player of the Year: Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
The Tulsa World's Bryce McKinnis presents the football defensive player of the year award to Zane Woodham of Holland Hall during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls Cross Country: Cayden Dawson, Bixby
The Tulsa World’s Bryce McKinnis presents the girls cross country athlete of the year award to Bixby’s Cayden Dawson Tuesday at the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys Cross Country: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow
The Tulsa World's Bryce McKinnis presents the boys cross country athlete of the year award to Broken Arrow's Blake Feron during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Volleyball: Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow
Leslie Hernandez of the Tulsa World presents the volleyball player of the year award to Mackenzie McGuire during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls basketball: TK Pitts, Union
Bryce Thompson, a former All-World winner, presents the girls basketball player of the year award to Union’s TK Pitts during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys basketball: Ty Frierson, Memorial
Bryce Thompson, a former All-World winner, presents the boys basketball player of the year award to Ty Frierson of Memorial High School during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls swimmer: Aidan Howze, Bartlesville
The Tulsa World's John Tranchina presents the girls swimmer fo the year award to Aidan Howze of Bartlesville during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys swimmer: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union
The Tulsa World’s John Tranchina presents the boys swimmer of the year award to Trenton vonHartitzsch of Union Tuesday during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls wrestling: Kali Hayden, Union
Union's Kali Hayden gets a fist bump from keynote speaker Rod Thompson after she won the wrestling award at the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive at the Renaissance Hotel on Aug. 2, 2022. This is the first year for the girls wrestling award.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Boys wrestling: Jersey Robb, Bixby
The Owasso Reporter's Art Haddaway presents the boys wrestler of the year award to Jersey Robb of Bixby during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Softball: Jayelle Austin, Owasso
Michelle Holdgrafer with award sponsor Bruce G. Weber presents the softball player of the year award to Jayelle Austin during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Baseball: Brennan Phillips, Owasso
Michelle Holdgrafer, with award sponsor Bruce G. Weber, presents the All-World Baseball Player of the Year award to Brennan Phillips of Owasso during the sixth annual All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls golf: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep
Jenni Roller, who was not in attendance on Tuesday, was named the girls golfer of the year for the second straight year. She'll play at TU next year.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Boys golf: Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall
Tulsa World editor Jason Collington presents the Boys Golfer of the Year award to Drew Mabrey of Holland Hall Tuesday at the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls soccer: Harper Siemens, Holland Hall
The Tulsa World's John Tranchina presents the girls soccer player of the year award to Harper Siemens of Holland Hall during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys soccer: Ethan Gordon, Booker T. Washington
Ethan Gordon is the 2021-22 All-World boys soccer player of the year. He was not in attendance on Tuesday night.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Girls tennis: Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville
The Tulsa World's Bryce McKinnis presents the girls tennis player of the year award to Maddie Shelley of Bartlesville during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys tennis: Brett Keeling, Jenks
The Tulsa World's Bryce McKinnis presents the boys tennis player of the year award to Brett Keeling of Jenks during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls track & field/Girls athlete of the year: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Penny Carnino with Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood presents the girls athlete of the year award to Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys track & field/Boys athlete: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Penny Carnino with Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood presents the boys athlete of the year award to Chance Wilson of Rejoice during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Mike Brown Inspirational Award: Oliver Falvey, Edison
Mike Brown congratulates Oliver Falvey the winner of the Mike Brown Inspirational Athlete of the Year award at the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive at the Renaissance Hotel on Aug. 2, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Comeback athlete: Mia Pendleton, Oologah
Oologah swimmer Mia Pendleton, who was not in attendance on Tuesday, was named the comeback athlete of the year for All-World on June 2, 2022.
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Girls scholar athlete: Makenzie Malham, Union
Union's Makenzie Malham, who was not in attendance on Tuesday, was named the girls scholar athlete of the year.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Boys scholar athlete: Ryan Short, Jenks
Tulsa World editor Jason Collington presents the boys scholar athlete of the year award to Ryan Short of Jenks during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Girls team coach: Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall
The Tulsa Regional Chamber's Joel Coster presents the girls team coach of the year award to Troy Tokarchik of Holland Hall during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Boys team coach: Loren Montgomery, Bixby
The Tulsa Regional Chamber's Joel Coster presents the boys coach of the year award to Loren Montgomery of Bixby during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lifetime achievement: Martha ORourke, Jenks/Lincoln Christian
Bill Knight of Bill Knight Automotive presents the lifetime achievement award to retired Jenks and Lincoln Christian cross country and track coach Martha ORourke during the All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Public vote: Broken Arrow High School
Broken Arrow won the public voting for band, cheer squad, dance team and fans of the year. Award was sponsored by Tulsa Tech.
Rip Stell, Tulsa World
Public vote: Rambo, Owasso mascot
Rambo the Owasso mascot was honored Tuesday as the mascot of the year.
