OK Preps Extra podcast: Breaking down All World and All State boys basketball honors

In this episode, Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince talk about the five All World Player of the Year finalists in boy's basketball: Memorial's Ty Frierson and Braydn Hubbard; Owasso's Caden Fry; Booker T. Washington's Aaron Potter; and Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh.
The Athletes of the Year winners will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Rod Thompson will be the keynote speaker hosted by the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.
Also discussed:
- Why did Bixby junior Parker Friedrichsen, BTW senior Kam Parker and Bartlesville sophomore David Castillo make the All State first team, but not first team for All World?
- This year was the first year the Tulsa World had finalists for girl's Wrestler of the Year after feedback from readers.
- We are taking nominations for All World finalists in spring sports, as well as for the area's best fans, cheer squad, band, dance team and mascot. Details below.
