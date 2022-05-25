OK Preps Extra podcast: Bixby-Owasso goes big time, recapping the PGA and Owasso baseball on top again

It's three months away, but Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince are ready for high school football season, as H.A. Chapman Stadium will host the “Battle of the ‘Burbs” season opener between Bixby and Owasso at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 25. Presenting sponsor is QuikTrip.

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis:

