OK Preps Extra podcast: Bixby-Owasso goes big time, recapping the PGA and Owasso baseball on top again

It's three months away, but Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince are ready for high school football season, as H.A. Chapman Stadium will host the “Battle of the ‘Burbs” season opener between Bixby and Owasso at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 25. Presenting sponsor is QuikTrip.
Photos: Owasso Rams claim the school's 14th state baseball title
Owasso celebrates after winning the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Owasso celebrates after winning the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Owasso's Solomon Skalnik celebrates after hitting a double in the third inning of the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Owasso's J.T. Davis pitches during the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Owasso's Baylor Corbin tags out Edmond Santa Fe's Logan Lunceford in the second inning of the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Edmond Santa Fe's John Jardine, left, and Nick Noble hug after losing the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Edmond Santa Fe's Jackson MacWilliams pitches during the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Owasso's Solomon Skalnik celebrates after scoring a run beside Edmond Santa Fe's Jase White in the third inning of the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Edmond Santa Fe's Nick Noble fields the ball in the second inning of the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Edmond Santa Fe's Carson Brumbaugh tags out Owasso's Noah Smallwood in the seventh inning of a Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Edmond Santa Fe's Jase White reacts after losing the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Owasso celebrates with the trophy after winning the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
The ball gets past Edmond Santa Fe's Devin Mitchell in the third inning of the Class 6A baseball state championship game between Owasso and Edmond Santa Fe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Owasso won 7-3.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
