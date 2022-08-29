OK Preps Extra podcast: Biggest Week 0 takeaways

Barry Lewis shares his biggest takeaways from Week 0 games as the 2022 high school football season is underway. Big statements from Bixby (over Owasso), Coweta (over MWC Carl Albert) and Lincoln Christian (over Holland Hall). Plus, a look ahead to Week 1's top games.
Related content:
Contact us
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis:
| Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince:
| Email | Twitter Follow his stories Nominations, scores and stats: Note: Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season.
Oklahoma high school rankings after Week 0
Class 6AI rankings after Week 0
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L 1. Bixby (3);1-0
2. Union (2);1-0
3. Jenks (1);1-0
4. Mustang (5);0-0
5. Edmond Santa Fe (7);0-1
6. Broken Arrow (6);0-1
7. Owasso (4);0-1
8. Norman North (8);0-0
9. Norman (9);0-0
10. Moore (10);1-0
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Class 6AII rankings after Week 0
1. Stillwater (2);1-0
2. Deer Creek (4);1-0
3. Choctaw (3);0-1
4. Booker T. Washington (1);0-1
5. Sand Springs (5);1-0
6. Lawton (7);0-0
7. Muskogee (9);1-0
8. Putnam North (6);0-1
9. Tahlequah (10);0-0
10. Ponca City (8);0-1
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Class 5A rankings after Week 0
1. McAlester (1);0-0
2. OKC McGuinness (3);1-0
3. Coweta (6);1-0
4. Del City (5);1-0
5. Collinsville (4);0-0
6. MWC Carl Albert (2);0-1
7. Lawton MacArthur (7);1-0
8. Guthrie (8);1-0
9. Ardmore (--);1-0
10. Sapulpa (9);0-1
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Class 4A rankings after Week 0
1. Tuttle (1);1-0
2. Clinton (2);1-0
3. Wagoner (3);0-0
4. Cushing (4);0-0
5. Poteau (5);1-0
6. Blanchard (6);0-0
7. Weatherford (7);0-0
8. Elk City (8);1-0
9. Hilldale (9);0-0
10. Oologah (10);1-0
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Class 3A rankings after Week 0
1. Verdigris (1);0-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2);1-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3);0-0
4. Metro Christian (4);0-0
5. Cascia Hall (7);1-0
6. Seminole (6);0-0
7. Holland Hall (5);0-1
8. Bristow (8);0-0
9. Plainview (9);0-0
10. Pauls Valley (10);1-0
Tulsa World file photo
Class 2A rankings after Week 0
1. Washington (1);1-0
2. Beggs (2);0-0
3. Rejoice Christian (7);1-0
4. Vian (3);0-1
5. Crossings Christian (4);0-0
6. Eufaula (5);0-0
7. Victory Christian (6);0-1
8. Oklahoma Christian School (8);1-0
9. Pawhuska (9);1-0
10. OKC Millwood (10);0-0
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Class A, B and C rankings after Week 0
Class A 1. Ringling (2);0-0
2. Gore (3);1-0
3. Cashion (1);0-1
4. Fairview (4);0-0
5. Tonkawa (5);0-0
6. Woodland (6);0-0
7. Hinton (7);1-0
8. Colcord (8);0-0
9. Stroud (9);0-0
10. Mangum (10);0-0
Class B 1. Laverne (1);1-0
2. Shattuck (2);1-0
3. Pioneer P-V (3);0-1
4. Seiling (4);0-0
5. Regent Prep (6);1-0
6. Dewar (7);0-0
7. Oklahoma Bible (--);1-0
8. Velma-Alma (9);1-0
9. Garber (10);1-0
10. Barnsdall (--);1-0
Class C 1. Timberlake (1);1-0
2. Tipton (2);0-0
3. Tyrone (3);0-0
4. Waynoka (4);0-0
5. Mt. View-Gotebo (5);0-0
6. Maud (6);1-0
7. Thackerville (7);0-0
8. Buffalo (8);0-0
9. Wesleyan Christian (9);0-0
10. Maysville (10);1-0
Tulsa World file photo
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!