 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

OK Preps Extra podcast: Biggest Week 0 takeaways in Oklahoma high school football

  • Updated
  • 0

Barry Lewis shares his biggest takeaways from Week 0 games as the 2022 high school football season is underway. Big statements from Bixby (over Owasso), Coweta (over MWC Carl Albert) and Lincoln Christian (over Holland Hall). Plus, a look ahead to Week 1's top games.

Related content:

Voting ends 10 a.m. Tuesday: Click here to vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 0

Barry Lewis: Lincoln Christian QB Luke Milligan learns from `playmaker' predecessor Max Brown

People are also reading…

Bill Haisten: First impressions — Bixby, Union, Lincoln and Rejoice are really, really good

Owasso's Cole Adams likely out for regular season after injury versus Bixby

5A No. 6 Coweta surprises No. 2 MWC Carl Albert 44-14

Week 0: Lincoln Christian dominates Holland Hall in 3A finals rematch

Bill Haisten: Messy yet glorious – Bixby’s statement victory in its Class 6AI debut

Jenks holds on for 13-10 win over Edmond Santa Fe

Week 1's must-see game: Union (1-0) at Broken Arrow (0-1)

Week 1: High school schedule

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Nominations, scores and stats:

Note: Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season.

Bryce.McKinnis@tulsaworld.com | Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com | sports@tulsaworld.com | Patrick.Prince@tulsaworld.com | Phone: 918-581-8355

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert