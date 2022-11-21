 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: Another clash of the Titans

In this week's episode, Barry and Dean break down the Jenks-Bixby rematch, this week's marquee game. Also, a look at the other 6AI semifinal between undefeated Union and surging Owasso. Plus, a breakdown of the 5A matchup between Grove and Midwest City Carl Albert. Finally, a shoutout to our student picker, Ella Drake of Regent Prep.

