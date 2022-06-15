 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK Preps Extra podcast: An interesting conversation with TPS athletic director Mick Wilson

Summer is supposed to be less busy, but Mick Wilson is staying plenty busy this summer with all that is going on with Tulsa Public Schools. He's been the Tulsa Public Schools AD for almost a year, he joins Barry Lewis on the OK Preps Extra podcast to discuss facilities improvements at Rogers, Hale and Booker T. Washington, student transfers, what he learned from Gil Cloud and how he manages to walk eight miles a day.  

Notable All-World dates:

July 2-10: Spring sports All-World finalists and honorees

July 3: All-World preseason football position rankings unveiled and voting begins

Aug. 2: 2022 All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

All-World Awards tickets

Join us Aug. 2 as we honor the best in area high school sports at the annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Get your tickets here.

Cast your vote for the area's best fans, cheer squad, band, dance team and mascot. Winners will be announced at the All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Aug. 2. Vote here.

