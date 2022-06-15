OK Preps Extra podcast: An interesting conversation with TPS athletic director Mick Wilson

Summer is supposed to be less busy, but Mick Wilson is staying plenty busy this summer with all that is going on with Tulsa Public Schools. He's been the Tulsa Public Schools AD for almost a year, he joins Barry Lewis on the OK Preps Extra podcast to discuss facilities improvements at Rogers, Hale and Booker T. Washington, student transfers, what he learned from Gil Cloud and how he manages to walk eight miles a day.
