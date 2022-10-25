OK Preps Extra podcast: About as good as it gets

This week's topics: The amazing Emmanuel Crawford. Is Grove under-rated even after a big win? Muskogee continues to impress with young QBs and are the Roughers under-rated? Which teams have big Week 9 games.
Week 9 Oklahoma high school football team rankings
Class 6AI team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Bixby (1) 8-0
2. Union (2) 8-0
3. Norman North (3) 6-2
4. Jenks (4) 6-2
5. Mustang (5) 6-2
6. Owasso (6) 4-4
7. Broken Arrow (8) 3-5
8. Enid (7) 4-4
9. Moore (9) 4-4
10. Edmond Memorial (10) 4-4
Class 6AII team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Stillwater (1) 8-0
2. Choctaw (2) 7-1
3. Deer Creek (3) 7-1
4. Muskogee (4) 8-0
5. B.T. Washington (5) 4-4
6. Sand Springs (6) 5-3
7. Ponca City (7) 4-4
8. Lawton (8) 5-3
9. Bartlesville (9) 3-5
10. Tahlequah (10) 3-5
Class 5A team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Coweta (1) 8-0
2. McAlester (2) 7-1
3. Del City (3) 7-1
4. Grove (8) 8-0
5. MWC Carl Albert (6) 7-2
6. OKC McGuinness (7) 7-1
7. Collinsville (4) 7-1
8. Midwest City (9) 6-2
9. Guthrie (5) 6-2
10. Piedmont (10) 6-2
Class 4A team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Cushing (1) 8-0
2. Elk City (2) 7-1
3. Bethany (3) 7-1
4. Wagoner (4) 5-3
5. Poteau (6) 6-2
6. Blanchard (7) 6-2
7. Tuttle (8) 6-2
8. Newcastle (9) 7-1
9. Hilldale (10) 6-2
10. Ada (—) 6-2
Class 3A team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Lincoln Christian (1) 7-1
2. Metro Christian (2) 8-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3) 7-1
4. Verdigris (4) 7-1
5. Cascia Hall (5) 6-2
6. Muldrow (6) 8-1
7. Lone Grove (8) 6-2
8. Perkins-Tryon (—) 6-2
9. Bristow (7) 5-3
10. Marlow (—) 6-2
Class 2A team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Washington (1) 8-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 8-0
3. OKC Millwood (3) 7-1
4. Vian (4) 6-2
5. Eufaula (5) 7-1
6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 7-1
7. Prague (8) 8-0
8. Kiefer (9) 8-0
9. Davis (—) 7-1
10. Vinita (10) 7-1
Class A, B and C team rankings after Week 8
Pos. School (Previous) W-L Class A 1. Ringling (1) 8-0
2. Gore (2) 8-0
3. Fairview (3) 8-0
4. Colcord (5) 8-0
5. Hominy (6) 8-0
6. Crescent (7) 7-0
7. Tonkawa (4) 7-1
8. Chr. Heritage (10) 7-2
9. Boone-Apache (—) 6-2
10. Woodland (—) 6-2
Class B 1. Okla. Bible (1) 8-0
2. Seiling (2) 7-1
3. Laverne (3) 6-1
4. Regent Prep (4) 7-0
5. Dewar (5) 7-0
6. Turpin (6) 8-0
7. Balko-Forgan (7) 6-2
8. Covington-Douglas (9) 7-1
9. Shattuck (8) 4-3
10. Hollis (10) 5-2
Class C 1. Waynoka (1) 8-0
2. Tipton (2) 8-0
3. Timberlake (3) 7-1
4. Maud (4) 8-0
5. Wesleyan Christian (5) 7-1
6. Wilson (7) 6-1
7. Mt. View-Gotebo (6) 4-3
8. Coyle (8) 5-3
9. Maysville (9) 5-3
10. Graham-Dustin (—) 6-2
