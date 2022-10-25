 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OK Preps Extra podcast: About as good as it gets

  • Updated
  • 0

This week's topics: The amazing Emmanuel Crawford. Is Grove under-rated even after a big win? Muskogee continues to impress with young QBs and are the Roughers under-rated? Which teams have big Week 9 games. 

Related

Grove sheds underdog role, ends Collinsville's winning streak at 21

From Ghana to Grove: Emmanuel Crawford was sold into slavery as a child. Now, he's thriving in sports and in the classroom in Oklahoma

People are also reading…

Week 9's best games: Broken Arrow at Jenks is top game

Barry Lewis: QB depth growing in importance for state title contenders

High school rankings: Grove makes big jump in 5A after win over Collinsville

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

High School Sports Writer Dean Ruhl: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Nominations, scores and stats:

Barry Lewis (football) and Bryce McKinnis (other fall sports) will be taking nominations for Athletes of Week this season. 

Bryce.McKinnis@tulsaworld.com | Barry.Lewis@tulsaworld.com

Call in scores

Coaches are also encouraged to e-mail and call scores and stats this season. Email to sports@tulsaworld.com |or call 918-581-8355 or 1-800-944-PLAY

Video courtesy of FOX23

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert