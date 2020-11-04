 Skip to main content
OHSFSCA announces All-State softball teams

Coweta3 (copy)

Sherri Mason races to the plate to complete a two-RBI, inside-the-park home run in the 5A state tournament last month. On Wednesday, the Coweta shortstop received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Assoation. Tulsa World photo

 CLAY ALLEN, Wagoner County American-Tribune

Coweta shortstop Sherri Mason, who helped lead her team to the 5A fastpitch softball championship, was one of 108 athletes statewide to receive All-State recognition Wednesday from the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

The annual All-State games are tentatively scheduled for June 12 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The small-school game is set for 10:30 a.m., followed by the school for mid-sized teams at 1 p.m. and the large-school game at 3:30 p.m.

Claremore coach Keeli Coyle was named to supervise the East large-school squad.

Large East

Pitchers: Lilly Shaw, Owasso; Aliyah Taff, Sand Springs; Avery Tallman, Owasso

Catchers: Carly Torbett, Shawnee; Cambrie Schlomann, Collinsville

Corner Infielders: Jessica Watson, Jenks; Maci Cole, Broken Arrow

Middle Infielders: Sherri Mason, Coweta; McKayla Carney, Broken Arrow

Outfielders: Kate Bradley, Bixby; Drew Hawkins, Sand Springs; Terran Schornick, Claremore.

Utility: Tatum Sparks, Shawnee; Rhett Looney, Pryor; Madison Lee, Sand Springs; Alex Griffin, Stillwater; Sydney Price, Bartlesville; Emma Rote, Broken Arrow.

Coach: Keeli Coyle, Claremore

Middle East

Pitchers: Grace Anderson, Tishomingo; Kenzie Chacon, Oologah; Kayla Richardson, Kellyville

Catchers: Ava Sarwinski, Grove; Keely Ibarra, Hilldale

Corner Infielders: Drew Riddle, Hilldale; Kailyn Bearpaw, Kellyville

Middle Infielders: Jadyn Hook, Tishomingo; Celeste Wood, Hilldale

Outfielders: Ayzia Shirey, Tecumseh; Chloe James, Broken Bow; Madison Riley, Kellyville

Utility: Kenzie Tuck, Pocola; Harley Sturm, Tecumseh; Kacie Gibbens, Vian; Emma Damato, Pocola; Bailie Runner, Ooloah; Trenity Miller, Byng.

Coach: Charles Hook, Tishmonigo

Small East

Pitchers: Kacie Bell, Red Oak; Brasen Hackler, Kiowa; Jadyn Young, Stroud

Catchers: Danyn Lang, Dale; Ally Bartley, Wyandotte

Corner Infielders: Brylea Russell, Latta; Kylee Anderson, Caddo

Middle Infielders: Kye Stone, Kiowa; Emilia Idleman, Dale

Outfielders: Gracie Lawless, Silo; Hannah Abeyta, Whitesboro; Kate Hammons, Wister

Utility: Hailey Baber, Latta; Chesnie Hewitt, Oklahoma Union; Faith Watts, Woodland; Bailey Stewart, Stuart; Emma Davis, Stroud; Gracie Britten, Oktaha

Coach: Keith Quaid, Kiowa

Large West

Pitchers: Terin Ritz, Deer Creek; Ererson Heron, Edmond Memorial; Morgan Max, Moore

Catchers: Kaiden Boren, Choctaw; Abbey Rogers, Carl Albert

Corner Infielders: Claira Skaggs, Westmoore; Bridgett Morales, Moore

Middle Infielders: Kaylee Lyon, Moore; McKenna Johnson, Yukon

Outfielders: Iecesha Christian, Westmoore; Beth McAnally, Edmond Memorial; Aerin Talley, Carl Albert

Utility: Jamiya Morgan, Lawton Ike; Macy Stewart, Putnam City; Hailey Evans, Deer Creek; Shakira Smith, Ardmore; Kennedy Fisher, Lawton Mac; Grace Batdorf, Putnam City

Coach: Jason Lingo, Southmoore

Middle West

Pitchers: Emmy Guthrie, Lone Grove; Katelyn Hicks, Washington; Katelyn Carrier, Cushing

Catchers: Shallen Mershon, Sulphur; Karsen Jennings, Purcell

Corner Infielders: Emma Curry, Washington; Savannah Chenoweth, Perry

Middle Infielders: Hailey Kastl, Perkins; Rylan Dooner, Tuttle

Outfielders: Kinlee Duck, Sulphur; Merik Edgar, Blackwell; Grace Strange, Newcastle

Utility: Rachel Sherwood, Cushing; Hannah Morales, Tuttle; Meliah Brown, Weatherford; Noa Dodson, Lone Grove; Maegan Jackson, Chisholm; Kaylee Edwards, Bridge Creek

Coach: Nikki York, Cushing

Small West

Pitchers: Bailey Kite, Amber-Potcassett; Rian Mann, Leedey; Hailee Brown, Cyril

Catchers: Layne Smith, Binger-Oney; Grace Myers, Walters

Corner Infielders: Caton Muncy, Amber-Pocassett; Korbyn Skipworth, Binger-Oney

Middle Infielders: Carlee Mollett, Ripley; Alexx Waitman, Crossings Christian

Outfielders: Betty Wolfe, Ripley; Karlee Danielson, Leedey; Taloni Norris, Hobart

Utility: Leigha Harris, Central Marlow; Aibgail Womack, Morrison; Tegan Jones, Shattuck; Rally Radacy, Lookeba-Sickles; Molly Adams, Mooreland; Jaycee Kimbrough, Velma-Alma

Coach: Erick Muncy, Amber-Pocassett

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

