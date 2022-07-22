OCA Hall of Fame banquet Saturday in Tulsa opens All-State week

All-State week opens Saturday in Tulsa with the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s annual Hall of Fame Banquet at the Marriott Southern Hills.

The induction ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $20. There will be an Old-Timers Reception at 5 p.m.

About 400 of the state’s standout senior athletes from the past school year will compete in the All-State Games that include seven sports and are scheduled Monday through Friday, primarily in the Tulsa area. However, swimming is in Edmond on Monday and football at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee on Friday.

The OCA Clinic, which dates back to 1935, will be held from Sunday through Friday at the Marriott Southern Hills. Some coaches' talks will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton — Warren Place. More than 5,000 coaches are expected to attend during the week. Since 2009, the OCA clinics have been held in Tulsa, except when the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID.

Union associate athletic director Steve Dunlap, former Claremore baseball coach Brent Payne, Poteau football coach Greg Werner, Ringling football coach Philip Koons and Collinsville football assistant Tom Redding are included in the OCA's Hall of Fame class that will be inducted Saturday.

Also inducted will be Washington (Oklahoma) girls basketball coach Rocky Clarke, Ada's Larry McBroom, Guthrie's Bob Griffin, Duncan's Phil Barnes and Lindsay's H.O. Estes.

Dunlap, honored in the distinguished service category, led Union to the state title in his only season as its head wrestling coach in 2009 — after coaching Broken Arrow from 1990-2001 with seven state titles in his last four years there. He joined Union’s athletic department as assistant athletic director in 2002, then became AD in 2007 before moving into his current position as associate AD.

Payne had 649 wins in 28 seasons as a baseball coach. He had 200 wins in nine Claremore seasons before stepping down in 2015 after leading the Zebras to state runner-up finishes in 2012 and ’13. Payne also won state titles titles at Haskell in 1996 and Oologah in 2005 and had a runner-up finish at Berryhill in 1982.

In 2014, he was selected as national baseball coach of the year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. Payne also coached football, basketball, softball and track.

Werner coached Poteau to a 4A state football title in 2019. He has an overall record of 262-116 in 33 years of coaching. He has led three teams to state runner-up finishes — Nowata in 1999, Broken Bow in 2004 and Poteau in 2013.

Koons coached Tuttle to 205 wins and two state football titles. He also led Ringling to the Class A gold ball in 2019. Koons is 50-4 at Ringling.

Redding, a longtime member of Collinsville's staff, was named the East's head coach for this year's All-State Football Game.

Clarke has 935 wins — the third most of any girls basketball coach in state history. He has 25 state berths in 44 years with four titles (three at Washington, one at Byng) and five runner-up finishes (three at Washington, one each at Velma-Alma and Claremore.

McBroom won 199 games and seven state football titles at Ada.

Griffin had a boys basketball coaching record of 448-221 from 1955-86 and won state titles at Guthrie in 1968 and '69.

Barnes coached Duncan to seven state tennis titles and 10 runner-up finishes.

Estes was Lindsay's head football coach from 1981-86.

ALL-STATE WEEK SCHEDULE

Monday: Golf — Cherokee Hills GC, Catoosa, 8:30 a.m.

Monday: Swimming — Mitch Park, Edmond, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tennis — Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Volleyball — Whitey Ford Sports Complex, Bixby, 6 p.m. (small), 7:30 p.m. (large)

Wednesday: Girls Basketball — Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks, 7 p.m. (small), 8:30 p.m. (large)

Wednesday: Wrestling — Whitey Ford Sports Complex, Bixby, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Boys Basketball — Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks, 7 p.m. (small), 8:30 p.m. (large)

Friday: Football — Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Tickets — $5 per event