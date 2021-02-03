NuNu Clayton realizes longtime dream with Wagoner/UCO teammates

NuNu Clayton did a little bit of everything for Wagoner’s Class 4A football champs.

“He was one of the most versatile players on our team,” coach Dale Condict said.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder registered 23 tackles for loss from his spot as an outside linebacker and moved to defensive end for the final two games.

He was an effective blocking back and occasional ball carrier on offense. He had two rushing touchdowns in a semifinal win over Cushing and caught a TD pass from Sawyer Jones in the 42-13 win over Clinton in the championship game.

“He’s could play running back or safety and he was big enough and strong enough to play on the offensive and defensive lines,” Condict said. “He really could play almost anywhere on the field.”

Clayton joined three Wagoner teammates Wednesday in signing with the University of Central Oklahoma.

“We’ve talked about this day ever since we were in little league and it feels great,” he said.

Clayton is familiar with UCO. His brother, La’Teze, who was part of Wagoner's 2011 championship team, played at UCO, graduated in 2018 and now works in Edmond.