Norman North advances to 6A state with win at Owasso

OWASSO — Jaylon White fueled fourth-ranked Norman North past fifth-ranked Owasso 59-55 in a Class 6A area championship game Friday night.
The Timberwolves (18-4) advanced to the state tournament, starting Thursday in the Tulsa area. The Rams (16-3) will get a second chance when they host No. 12 Union Saturday night at 7.
Union (13-6) downed Sand Springs 61-40 in Friday's elimination game. The Sandites finished 7-11.
White had a game-high 23 points for Norman North. Trenton Ellison paced Owasso with 17 points.
The Rams trailed 53-42 early in the fourth quarter, but rallied thanks to strong free-throw shooting. Ellison made a pair at the line to cut the deficit to 56-55 with about two minutes to play.
Kayden Carter answered with a tough shot shortly after for the Timberwolves. Carter finished with 14 points.
Jacob Yohn then made the front end of a 1-and-1 with 30 seconds to play for what turned out to be the final point of the game.
Norman North missed a front end with 18 seconds left, but the Rams were unable to convert as the clock eventually ticked away to zero.
"Anytime you play these games it comes down to execution offensively and competing at a high level defensively because every little mistake is magnified," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.
Owasso scored the first five points of the game and eventually held a slim 14-12 edge after the first quarter.
Norman North fought back to take a 31-29 halftime lead. B. J. Armstrong provided a lift off the bench for the Rams with eight points in the second period. Armstrong finished with 12 points.
The Timberwolves extended their advantage to 48-42 after three quarters. That set the stage for the remaining drama.
"We are extremely disappointed," Montonati said. "I told the guys to get over what happened and to keep their spirits high because we have another opportunity tomorrow night."
Union 61, Sand Springs 40
Trent Pierce led a balanced, 11-player scoring attack for Union with 16 points. Marlo Fox paced the Sandites with 12 points.
Union got the first six points of the game on a pair of long-distance shots from Aaron Davie en route to a 15-10 lead after the first period.
Union stretched the margin out to 32-20 at the half. Fox had eight first-half points to try and keep Sand Springs close.
Union was ahead 44-32 after three quarters and was not seriously threatened in the final period.
Malachi McElwee provided some icing on the cake for Union when he banked in a shot from about 60 feet as time expired.
NORMAN NORTH 59, OWASSO 55
Norman North;12;19;17;11--59
Owasso;14;15;13;13--55
Norman North (18-4): White 23, Hearne 14, Carter 12, Yohn 3, Walker 3, Lancaster 2, Worthing 2
Owasso (16-3): Ellison 17, Armstrong 12, Mann 10, Fry 6, Journee 5, Lewis 3, Potter 2
UNION 61, SAND SPRINGS 40
Sand Springs;10;10;12;8--40
Union;15;17;12;17--61
Sand Springs (7-11): Fox 12, Fisher 9, Savage 7, Oakley 6, Clark 4, Corona 2
Union (13-6): Pierce 16, Aromaye 10, Davie 9, Sanders 6, Fuller 6, Reed 4, McElwee 3, Jones 2, Kinney 2, Madrid 2, McQuarters 1