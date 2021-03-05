Norman North advances to 6A state with win at Owasso

Owasso scored the first five points of the game and eventually held a slim 14-12 edge after the first quarter.

Norman North fought back to take a 31-29 halftime lead. B. J. Armstrong provided a lift off the bench for the Rams with eight points in the second period. Armstrong finished with 12 points.

The Timberwolves extended their advantage to 48-42 after three quarters. That set the stage for the remaining drama.

"We are extremely disappointed," Montonati said. "I told the guys to get over what happened and to keep their spirits high because we have another opportunity tomorrow night."

Union 61, Sand Springs 40

Trent Pierce led a balanced, 11-player scoring attack for Union with 16 points. Marlo Fox paced the Sandites with 12 points.

Union got the first six points of the game on a pair of long-distance shots from Aaron Davie en route to a 15-10 lead after the first period.

Union stretched the margin out to 32-20 at the half. Fox had eight first-half points to try and keep Sand Springs close.

Union was ahead 44-32 after three quarters and was not seriously threatened in the final period.