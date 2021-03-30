No foolin', Owasso left-hander Brennan Phillips has been on fire

Phillips accounted for all but one out with strikeouts in the seven-inning game. The other out came on a ground ball to third. The Trojans managed four batted balls. The other three went for two hits and a dropped pop fly. Only two reached the outfield.

“I had no idea I had that many strikeouts,” Phillips said. “When they first told me, I didn’t believe it. It didn’t sink in until I got home that night.”

Turner remembers the first time he saw Phillips. The pitcher was in the third grade when he showed up for a Rams camp.

“He was so advanced over the other kids his age that you thought if he would continue to improve, he had a chance to be really good — and he certainly has,” Turner said.

Phillips has worked to develop his pitches and control with Owasso pitching coach Jason Stump and Denver and Bobby Bundy, father and brother, respectively, of 2011 Rams standout Dylan Bundy, who is heading into his sixth MLB season and second with the Los Angeles Angels.

Turner said he was reminded of Dylan Bundy, always a weight-room and workout fanatic, by the way Phillips prepared for the 2021 season.