No big surprise: Wagoner's Bulldogs dominate All-District 4A-3 team

No big surprise: Wagoner's Bulldogs dominate All-District 4A-3 team

Wagoner vs Clinton (copy)

Wagoner’s Braden Drake stiff-arms a defender in the Bulldogs' 42-13 win over Clinton in the Class 4A football final Saturday in Edmond. Drake, who rushed for 247 yards and two TDs in the title game, was named District 4A-3 MVP.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Fresh off winning the Class 4A state championship, Wagoner's Bulldogs dominated top honors for the All-District 4A-3 team, announced Monday.

Dale Condict, who guided the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and their fifth gold ball in his 16 years at the helm, was named district coach of the year.

Wagoner running back Braden Drake was named district Most Valuable Player. The Bulldogs' 6-foot-5 Texas Tech commit Isaac Smith was named defensive MVP and quarterback Sawyer Jones was named offensive MVP.

Drake rushed for 247 yards and two TDs and went over 2,000 yards for the season in the 42-13 win over Clinton in the 4A final Saturday in Edmond.

All-District 4A-3

Coach of the year: Dale Condict, Wagoner

District MVP: Braden Drake, Wagoner

Offensive MVP: Sawyer Jones, Wagoner

Defensive MVP: Isaac Smith, Wagoner

Special team MVP: Alex Johnson, Skiatook

All-District by Position

QB: Stephon Tolon, Bristow

RB: Asher Brewer, Cleveland

H-back: La’Marreon “NuNu” Clayton, Wagoner

WR: Chase Nanni, Wagoner

OL: Kaylon Tolon, Bristow; Logan Cole, Wagoner; Kole Franklin, Oologah; Jimmy Phillips, Grove; Trenton Spunaugle, Miami

CB: Brian Trimble, Wagoner

Safety: Kadian Forbis, Grove

ILB: Trey Gause, Wagoner

OLB: Kaden Charboneau

DE: Chochee Watson, Wagoner

K: Caleb Richie, Bristow

Special Recognition: Devin Ankeridge, Oologah; Clay McCormick, Miami

All-District Team

Bristow: Cayden McCall, Caleb Copeland, Matt Roach, Josh Givings

Catoosa: Gavin Ragsdale, Jonathan Molina

Cleveland: Kainan Wade, Kole Smith, Anthony Dressler, Ethan Aguilar, Triston Jackson, Caden McArthur, Gary Buzzard, Craig Barnes.

Grove: Wes Downing, Greg McCurdy

Miami: Carson Folks

Oologah: Blake Salt, Chance Baumann, Wade Bright

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

