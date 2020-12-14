No big surprise: Wagoner's Bulldogs dominate All-District 4A-3 team

Fresh off winning the Class 4A state championship, Wagoner's Bulldogs dominated top honors for the All-District 4A-3 team, announced Monday.
Dale Condict, who guided the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and their fifth gold ball in his 16 years at the helm, was named district coach of the year.
Wagoner running back Braden Drake was named district Most Valuable Player. The Bulldogs' 6-foot-5 Texas Tech commit Isaac Smith was named defensive MVP and quarterback Sawyer Jones was named offensive MVP.
Drake rushed for 247 yards and two TDs and went over 2,000 yards for the season in the 42-13 win over Clinton in the 4A final Saturday in Edmond.
All-District 4A-3
Coach of the year: Dale Condict, Wagoner
District MVP: Braden Drake, Wagoner
Offensive MVP: Sawyer Jones, Wagoner
Defensive MVP: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Special team MVP: Alex Johnson, Skiatook
All-District by Position
QB: Stephon Tolon, Bristow
RB: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
H-back: La’Marreon “NuNu” Clayton, Wagoner
WR: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
OL: Kaylon Tolon, Bristow; Logan Cole, Wagoner; Kole Franklin, Oologah; Jimmy Phillips, Grove; Trenton Spunaugle, Miami
CB: Brian Trimble, Wagoner
Safety: Kadian Forbis, Grove
ILB: Trey Gause, Wagoner
OLB: Kaden Charboneau
DE: Chochee Watson, Wagoner
K: Caleb Richie, Bristow
Special Recognition: Devin Ankeridge, Oologah; Clay McCormick, Miami
All-District Team
Bristow: Cayden McCall, Caleb Copeland, Matt Roach, Josh Givings
Catoosa: Gavin Ragsdale, Jonathan Molina
Cleveland: Kainan Wade, Kole Smith, Anthony Dressler, Ethan Aguilar, Triston Jackson, Caden McArthur, Gary Buzzard, Craig Barnes.
Grove: Wes Downing, Greg McCurdy
Miami: Carson Folks
Oologah: Blake Salt, Chance Baumann, Wade Bright
