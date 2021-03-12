No. 6 Bixby girls reach 6A final; No. 1 Norman tames No. 3 Union

SAPULPA — Bixby's girls had one key priority going into Friday's Class 6A state semifinal basketball contest.
The No. 6 Spartans knew they couldn't get into a contest with No. 2 Edmond North pushing the ball up and down the floor. The Huskies try to run people ragged.
”I did show 'em seven (North) clips from this year and then I labeled it `Stop transition, stop transition, stop transition,'" Bixby coach Tina Thomas said.
The sixth-ranked Spartans (19-5) slowed the Huskies, rebounded ferociously and led most of the second half on the way to a 59-54 victory, sending them to their first state final in eight years before about 600 spectators in the Chieftains Center at Sapulpa High School.
Bixby advanced to play No. 1 Norman at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center. The Tigers (18-0) rallied for a 53-50 triumph over No. 3 Union (19-2) for their 40th straight win since December 2019.
Texas Tech signee Chantae Embry paced the Tigers with 14 points. Norman trailed 30-23 at halftime but caught up near the end of the third quarter and went ahead to stay early in the fourth quarter.
However, Union, led by Kaylen Nelson’s 18 points, rallied from an eight-point deficit and missed three shots over the final 17 seconds with a chance to tie the game.
Before tipoff, Union’s players joined in solidarity with the Tigers in kneeling for the national anthem. On Thursday, racist comments were directed at the Norman team over an NFHS Network live stream as the Tigers kneeled before playing Midwest City in a quarterfinal game.
Union coach Joe Redmond said, “The reason (Norman) has been kneeling all year long is that there are so many people in the world just like that and people don’t call them on it.”
Senior guard Kate Bradley scored 15 points to pace five Bixby players in double figures. Gentry Baldwin and Gracy Wernli scored 12 each and 6-foot-2 Meredith Mayes and 5-foot-11 Alyssa Nielsen each scored 10 points while combining for 24 rebounds.
Thompson praised Mayes for holding North sophomore standout Laci Steele to 15 points — six under Steele’s average — and said Nielsen “rebounded the best she has this season.”
Mayes was credited with 13 rebounds and Nielsen with 11. Nielsen also scored a breakaway layup with about 10 seconds left that put the game out of reach.
Trailing 25-24 at halftime, the Spartans shot ahead early in the third quarter and led most of the second half. Bixby led 51-41 when Nielsen threw over the top of the zone to Mayes for a basket with 4:40 left and then weathered North’s comeback bid.
The Huskies pulled to within 53-52 on Allison Heathcock’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, but Bradley and Baldwin hit two foul shots each and Nielsen’s basket put it out of reach.
BIXBY 59, EDMOND NORTH 54
Bixby;7;17;17;18;--;59
Edmond North;11;14;12;17;--;54
Bixby (19-5): Kate Bradley 15, Gracy Baldwin 12, Gracy Wernli 12, Meredith Mayes 10, Alyssa Nielsen 10.
Edmond North (22-3): Allison Heathcock 15, Laci Steele 15, Elle Papahronis 11, Toni Papahronis 10, Kate Melton 3.
NORMAN 53, UNION 50
Norman;12;11;16;14;--;53
Union;13;17;9;11;--;50
Norman (18-0): Chantae Embry 14, Myka Perry 13, Kelbie Washington 12, Zya Vann 6, Mikayla Parks 5, Aaliyah Henderson 3.
Union: (19-2): Kaylen Nelson 18, Sydni Smith 11, Takyla Pitts 9, Makenzie Malham 5, Germari Harris 3, Jordynn Conner 2, Janiyah Hendricks 2.