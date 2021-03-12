No. 6 Bixby girls reach 6A final; No. 1 Norman tames No. 3 Union

SAPULPA — Bixby's girls had one key priority going into Friday's Class 6A state semifinal basketball contest.

The No. 6 Spartans knew they couldn't get into a contest with No. 2 Edmond North pushing the ball up and down the floor. The Huskies try to run people ragged.

”I did show 'em seven (North) clips from this year and then I labeled it `Stop transition, stop transition, stop transition,'" Bixby coach Tina Thomas said.

The sixth-ranked Spartans (19-5) slowed the Huskies, rebounded ferociously and led most of the second half on the way to a 59-54 victory, sending them to their first state final in eight years before about 600 spectators in the Chieftains Center at Sapulpa High School.

Bixby advanced to play No. 1 Norman at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center. The Tigers (18-0) rallied for a 53-50 triumph over No. 3 Union (19-2) for their 40th straight win since December 2019.

Texas Tech signee Chantae Embry paced the Tigers with 14 points. Norman trailed 30-23 at halftime but caught up near the end of the third quarter and went ahead to stay early in the fourth quarter.