No. 5 McGuinness upsets No. 1 Coweta, moves into Class 5A semifinals

COWETA — Bishop McGuiness quarterback River Warren threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the No. 5 Irish past No. 1 Coweta 35-28 to in the Class 5A quarterfinal battle at cold Tiger Field.

While Warren’s 301 yards passing and the running of Mike Taffe were big, Coweta did not go down without a fight.

The Tigers (11-1) managed to tie the game in the third quarter 21-all with explosive plays and circus pass receptions at times.

However, McGuiness (11-1) had just enough defense to thwart Coweta’s big-play offense most of the night.

Coweta was shut out in the first half, but got rolling in the third and fourth quarters.

Tiger running back Lolo Bell ran 5 yards for the first TD with 9:05 left in the third. Parker Stephens kicked the first of four extra points.

The Irish answered to make it 21-7 when Brett Jacobs caught his second TD pass, an 11-yarder from Warren with 4:31 showing.

It took only one play for Coweta to answer.

Will Mason raced 59 yards on the first play following the kickoff to make it 21-14.

Coweta wasn’t finished. Mason Ford caught a 37-yard TD pass from quarterback Na’Kylen Starks with 1:23 left in the quarter to tie it at 21-all.

However, the Irish still had fight left, too.

Tyrell Bruner caught a 32-yard pass from Warren to open the final quarter. Then, Warren completed the scoring with a 1-yard score with 7:11 showing.

Coweta gave one last push as Mason scored on a 22-yard pass from Starks with 1:33 left.

The onside kick was not successful and McGuinness was able to run out the clock.

Starks finished with 145 yards passing by hitting 12-of-30 attempts with two TDs.

Irish’s Taffe led all rushers with 104 yards on 24 carries.

MCGUINNESS 35, COWETA 28

McGuinness;7;7;7;14;--;35

Coweta;0;0;21;7;--;28

McG-Brett Jacobs 9 pass from River Warren (Will Kilgallon kick)

McG-Mike Taffe 40 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)

COW-Lolo Bell 5 run (Parker Stephens kick)

McG-Jacobs 11 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)

COW-Will Mason 59 run (Stephens kick)

COW-Mason Ford 37 pass from Na’Kylan Starks (Stephens kick)

McG-Tyrell Bruner 32 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)

McG-Warren 1 run (Kilgallon kick)

COW-Will Mason 22 pass from Starks (Stephens kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs-McG-16, Coweta 15. Rushing yards-McG 35-111, Coweta 21-117. Passing yards-McG-301, Coweta 145. Passes-McG-18-28-0, Coweta 12-30-0. Return yards-McG-0; Coweta 28. Punts-McG 3-37.3, Coweta 4-35.8. Fumbles-lost-McG 1-0, Coweta 0-0. Penalties-yards-McG 13-125, Coweta 6-55.