No. 2 Jenks captures 6AI state title with 41-14 win over No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — Jayden Patrick had five receptions for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns to help lead second-ranked Jenks past No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe 41-14 in the Class 6AI championship game Saturday afternoon at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.

Grant Lohr had 33 rushes for 154 yards and a TD as the Trojans won their first gold ball since 2015 and extended the streak of Tulsa-area teams winning the title in the state’s highest football classification to 25 consecutive years.

Jenks (11-1) won its 17th state title – breaking a tie with 4A finalist Clinton for second in OSSAA history behind Ada’s 19.

Trojans head coach Keith Riggs was sidelined in the second half as he stayed in the locker room with a reported migraine.

The day started poorly for Jenks as Santa Fe’s Angelo Rankin Jr. returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.

Jenks, however, answered on its first possession with Max Paskvan’s 27-yard field goal and took a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter on Stephen Kittleman’s 27-yard TD pass to Patrick.

In the second quarter, the Trojans increased their lead to 24-7 on Lohr’s 17-yard TD run and Patrick’s end-zone recovery of Lohr’s fumble.