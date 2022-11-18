No. 1 Stillwater breaks out Dozer to roll over Bartlesville in Class 6AII playoffs

STILLWATER — When the punt skipped to a stop at Stillwater’s own 2-yard line the decision was obvious.

It was time to bring out the heavy package and call Dozer.

The call was successful and contributed to Stillwater’s 56-0 win against Bartlesville on Friday night.

Dozer, the name of the play for a quarterback draw, worked to move the Stillwater Pioneers out of cramped space and later into the end zone for a 98-yard drive. But on first attempt, Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy was held to no gain.

Dozer got called again.

“I was like, ‘It's 2 yards away,’” Gundy said. “We got to get out of here, so we’ll get in our heavy package and call Dozer and try to just bulldoze our way out and we got out.”

Once the Pioneers got breathing room behind them, they started operating at full strength. Stillwater running back Noah Roberts finished the drive that started from the 2-yard line with an 11-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.

The exhaustive drive Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard described as “dominant” played mind games with all involved.

Stillwater’s sideline grew confident.

“It’s really good, 98 yards,” Gundy said. “Even though it took more time than we wanted to score for that first touchdown, but when we went 98 and got it in, I think it built a lot of confidence for everybody. 'Cause, I mean, not many drives after that are going to be 98 yards.”

Watching the Pioneers (11-0) march nearly the length of the field also impacted the psychology on the Bartlesville (4-7) sideline.

Barnard said he feels long, sustained drives can break the spirit of an opponent.

“I feel like it does, yeah,” Barnard said. “I mean, to be honest that’s what we set out to do. Week in and week out that’s one of our goals is we’re going to try and break them down and sometimes it happens early, sometimes it takes a little longer and sometimes you lose the football game, but that’s the way we go out every Friday night is with the goal of breaking their will.”

Stillwater owned every facet of the game after the drive, scoring 35 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third.

Senior defensive backs Garhett Reese and Julius Talley intercepted three Bartlesville quarterback Nate Neal passes, fighting opponents and the cold to come down with the passes.

“We worked hard all week long to make sure the kids understood we weren’t going to let the cold be a factor,” Barnard said. “We had to block it out of our minds. This game the approach that you take mentally is big in this game of football and our kids are mentally strong, they’re physically tough kids and we just didn’t let it be a factor.”

STILLWATER 56, BARTLESVILLE 0

Bartlesville;0;0;0;0;--;0

Stillwater;7;35;14;0;--;56

First quarter

STW — Roberts 11 (PAT Kendrick) 3:51

Second quarter

STW — Roberts 5 (PAT Kendrick) 11:55

STW — Thompson 14 pass from Gundy (PAT Kendrick) 8:27

STW — Thompson 27 pass from Gundy (PAT Kendrick)

STW — Roberts 6 (PAT Kendrick) 2:42

STW — Gundy 5 (PAT Kendrick) 1:20

Third quarter

STW — Holden Thompson 2 (PAT Kendrick) 6:41

STW — Hardesty 21 pass from Gundy (PAT Kendrick) 1:50

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – BTL 8, STW 23; Rushes-Yards – BTL 32-71, STW 39-225; Comp-Att-Int – BTL 6-14-3, STW 12-17-0 Passing yards – BTL 75, STW 173. Fumbles-Lost – BTL 2-0, STW 1-1. Penalty Yards – BTL 2-25, STW 3-30. Total yards – BTL 146, STW 398. Punts-Avg. – BTL 3-33.6 STW 1-12.