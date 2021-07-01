NFHS Hall of Fame inducts Matt Holliday, former OSU pitcher Michele Smith, TU graduate Bill Farney

Exactly a year later than scheduled, Stillwater graduate Matt Holliday, former Oklahoma State softball pitcher Michele Smith, University of Tulsa graduate Bill Farney and nine others are being inducted Thursday into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame.
They were originally set to be inducted on July 1, 2020, but that ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. Thursday's ceremony is part of the National Federation of State High School Associations’ Summer Meeting in Orlando, Florida.
"I'm grateful to be here," Holliday said at a press conference before the induction ceremony. "It's an honor to be chosen."
Holliday, now an Oklahoma State assistant baseball coach after a 15-year major league career and former Tulsa Drillers outfielder, was the Tulsa World’s state football co-player of the year in 1997 with Jenks’ Rocky Calmus. As a three-year starter at quarterback, Holliday passed for 6,211 yards and 68 touchdowns during his career. In baseball, he batted .438 as a junior and .443 as a senior.
"The purity of high school sports as you go on to play professional and it starts to become a business, you start to understand kind of what a blessing it was to play sports at such a pure level in high school," Holliday said. "And really play for your teammates and your classmates and your friends. It's something you never get to experience again."
Holliday also was a three-year starter in basketball.
"My biggest regret in high school was my senior year I didn't play basketball because I thought I had to get ready for the major league draft and I should've played," Holliday said. "I regret not playing just because how much I enjoyed basketball and relationships and playing three sports."
Holliday, an outfielder, played in the majors from 2004-18 with Colorado, Oakland, St. Louis and the New York Yankees. He was with the Drillers in 2003 and on an injury-rehab in ’05. Holliday was named to seven National League all-star teams. He had 316 career homers and a .299 batting average. Holliday helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2011 World Series and was on two other pennant winners.
Smith, from New Jersey, had an 82-20 record at OSU from 1986-89 and was the starting pitcher for U.S. Olympic teams that won gold medals in 1996 and 2000.
Smith also played field hockey and basketball in high school, and said Thursday she remembered "learning how to fall in love with softball and learning to pitch when it really wasn't my idea to fall in love with it because it was the right thing to do for the team."
Farney was chosen in the administrator category. He was the Texas University Interscholastic League's executive director for 14 years before retiring in 2009. Farney joined the UIL in 1977 and was a member of several NFHS rules committees.
Other inductees include eight-time NBA all-star Alex English, former NFL receiver Dave Logan and former NFL quarterback Tim Couch. Others athletes honored were Maicel (Malone) Green and Karen Bye Dietz. Green was a track star in Indianapolis and won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. Dietz, from Wisconsin, played for the 1998 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team that won a gold medal.
Coaches inducted were Charles Berry, Rickey Baker and Terry Michler. Berry was a basketball coach for 57 years in Arkansas, including the last 51 in Huntsville and won two state girls titles there and had 30 state tournament appearances before retiring in 2018. Baker, from Arizona, has been one of the nation’s top cross country coaches and Michler, from St. Louis, is the nation’s winningest boys soccer coach.
Robert Littlefield,a speech and debate educator from North Dakota, was honored in the Performing Arts category.