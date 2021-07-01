NFHS Hall of Fame inducts Matt Holliday, former OSU pitcher Michele Smith, TU graduate Bill Farney

Holliday also was a three-year starter in basketball.

"My biggest regret in high school was my senior year I didn't play basketball because I thought I had to get ready for the major league draft and I should've played," Holliday said. "I regret not playing just because how much I enjoyed basketball and relationships and playing three sports."

Holliday, an outfielder, played in the majors from 2004-18 with Colorado, Oakland, St. Louis and the New York Yankees. He was with the Drillers in 2003 and on an injury-rehab in ’05. Holliday was named to seven National League all-star teams. He had 316 career homers and a .299 batting average. Holliday helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2011 World Series and was on two other pennant winners.

Smith, from New Jersey, had an 82-20 record at OSU from 1986-89 and was the starting pitcher for U.S. Olympic teams that won gold medals in 1996 and 2000.

Smith also played field hockey and basketball in high school, and said Thursday she remembered "learning how to fall in love with softball and learning to pitch when it really wasn't my idea to fall in love with it because it was the right thing to do for the team."