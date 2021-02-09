Nate Beitel, Boaz Camp lead Regent Prep past Cascia Hall

Cascia cut its deficit to 43-40 midway through the fourth quarter before Beitel’s basket and 3-pointer started a clinching 13-4 run that ended the game. Beitel scored nine in the fourth quarter and Camp had four baskets for eight points. The 6-8 Camp also blocked three shots in the fourth. He matched Beitel’s 17 points after halftime.

“Boaz played well in and out,” Dees said. “In the second half he found his shot. He had a great second half — the best half at both ends he’s had this year.”

Jack Schloss paced the Commandos (5-6) with 15 points on five 3s. Cascia’s first 21 and 36 of its first 38 points came on treys. Grant Holley’s three 3s in the first quarter sparked Cascia to a 15-11 lead and the Commandos took a 23-20 lead into intermission. Regent scored the first four points of a see-saw third quarter that included Aidan Welsh’s 3 that gave Cascia its last lead at 32-31.

“I think both teams were trying to get their footing back after being off a lot of games,” Dees said. “I was really proud of how we played in the second half. We were calmer and got a lot more patient. Everybody was looking for their best shot.

“We have such great guard play with Nate and Seth, who rarely turns it over, and inside punch offensively it gives us a chance to be competitive against most people.