Nate Beitel, Boaz Camp lead Regent Prep past Cascia Hall

Regent Prep’s Nate Beitel is one of the area’s top shooting guards, and a two-week layoff has not slowed him down.
On Tuesday, Beitel scored 25 points and Boaz Camp added 22 to lead Class A No. 13 Regent Prep past host Cascia Hall 56-44 on Cascia’s Senior Night.
Beitel, a 6-4 junior who shoots 55% and averages 18 points, had four treys and scored 17 in the second half.
“Nate is such a great shooter and offensive player,” Regent coach Kerwin Dees said.
In Regent’s first game back Monday after a COVID quarantine, he scored 27 in a win over Summit Christian.
Tuesday’s game was the last before the Rams (11-5) host their Class A playoff opener Saturday.
“We had a young team (at the start of the season) with little experience, and we have kind of have hit our stride in the second half of the season,” Beitel said. “We’re definitely glad to have played as many games as we did when other teams couldn’t and I think it’s prepared us for the playoffs pretty well.
“We’re going to be ready for the playoffs and we’re thankful for that.”
A pivotal moment Tuesday came when Beitel sank two treys at the end of the third quarter to give the Rams a 39-32 lead. His first 3 in that sequence came after Seth Streeter sank the first of two free throws that snapped a 32-32 tie, missed his second but an offensive rebound led to a Beitel trey.
Cascia cut its deficit to 43-40 midway through the fourth quarter before Beitel’s basket and 3-pointer started a clinching 13-4 run that ended the game. Beitel scored nine in the fourth quarter and Camp had four baskets for eight points. The 6-8 Camp also blocked three shots in the fourth. He matched Beitel’s 17 points after halftime.
“Boaz played well in and out,” Dees said. “In the second half he found his shot. He had a great second half — the best half at both ends he’s had this year.”
Jack Schloss paced the Commandos (5-6) with 15 points on five 3s. Cascia’s first 21 and 36 of its first 38 points came on treys. Grant Holley’s three 3s in the first quarter sparked Cascia to a 15-11 lead and the Commandos took a 23-20 lead into intermission. Regent scored the first four points of a see-saw third quarter that included Aidan Welsh’s 3 that gave Cascia its last lead at 32-31.
“I think both teams were trying to get their footing back after being off a lot of games,” Dees said. “I was really proud of how we played in the second half. We were calmer and got a lot more patient. Everybody was looking for their best shot.
“We have such great guard play with Nate and Seth, who rarely turns it over, and inside punch offensively it gives us a chance to be competitive against most people.
“I’m glad we had these games going into the playoffs. I wouldn’t have wanted to play the district finals Saturday being rusty.”
Regent Prep 56, Cascia Hall 44
Regent 11 9 19 17 — 56
Cascia 15 8 9 12 — 44
Regent Prep (11-5): Beitel 25, Camp 22, Boshoff 3, Benjamin 3, Smith 2, Streeter 1.
Cascia Hall (5-6): Schloss 15, Holley 13, Shiflet 8, Welsh 5, Carter 3.