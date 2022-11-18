Muskogee defense stifles Ponca City in 18-0 bruiser

MUSKOGEE — All season long, Muskogee has relied on its offense to carry the load.

On Friday night, it was the defense's turn.

Behind a smothering defense on a crisp night, Muskogee shut down Ponca City 18-0 in the 6AII quarterfinals at Rougher Village.

But it wasn't pretty.

The two teams combined for seven turnovers, including three by Muskogee in the red zone in the third quarter.

Early on, it looked like Muskogee would run away with it. The Roughers marched 76 yards on seven plays and took a 6-0 lead on an 8-yard run by Ondraye Beasley.

On Ponca City's next play, Vernon Pepiakitah tipped Tay Moore's pass attempt, and Anthony Watson peeled the ball out of midair, broke a tackle and plunged into the end zone for a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown, giving Muskogee a 12-0 lead with 5:52 to go in the first quarter.

"I was in the right spot at the right moment," Watson said. "When I came down with it, I told myself 'I've got to score.'"

Muskogee's swarming defense did the rest.

The No. 4 Roughers (10-1) came up with four interceptions — two by Ayden Kemp — and limited the No. 7 Wildcats (6-6) to 13 yards rushing on 26 attempts and just seven first downs.

"Our defense stopped the run all night long, and that's key in the playoffs," Muskogee coach Travis Hill said. "I'm very happy with how our defense played and tackled."

Muskogee recorded seven sacks, and came up with a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to snuff out Ponca City's best scoring opportunity.

"Our defense really turned it up when we needed it," Watson said. "We wanted that shutout. It feels good to get a playoff win."

The Wildcats bottled up Muskogee star quarterback Jamarion Ficklin for the most part. Ficklin finished with 83 yards passing and 64 yards rushing — 39 of the rushing yards coming in the final quarter. The Roughers' Brandon Tolbert had 80 yards on 10 carries.

The Roughers advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and are just one year removed from a 2-8 campaign.

"I told our kids we want to PDT — practice during Thanksgiving," Hill said. "Our kids don't have any playoff experience, and playoff games are tight games. I think they now have a better feel for what this is all about. We'll take it as an opportunity to learn and get better."

MUSKOGEE 18, PONCA CITY 0

Ponca City;0;0;0;0;—;0

Muskogee;12;0;0;6;—;18

First quarter

MU - Ondraye Beasley 8 run (kick blocked), 5:59

MU - Anthony Watson 15 interception return (kick blocked), 5:52.

Fourth quarter

MU - LaTavion Johnson 2 run (pass fail), 8:45.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - PC 7, MU 16. Rushes-Yards - PC 26-13, MU 39-192. Comp-Att-Int - PC 10-23-4, MU 7-15-1. Passing Yards - PC 131, MU 83. Fumbles-Lost - PC 2-0, MU 5-3. Penalty Yards - PC - 3-25, MU 5-59. Records - PC 6-6, MU 10-1. Total Yards - PC - 144, MU 275. Punts-Avg. - PC 6-26.3, MU 4-31.8.