Mother's Day unites 'two peas in a pod' in Union athletic director Emily Barkley and daughter Sutton

“Somebody made the comment that I should put $1 in a piggy bank for every basketball game she goes to,” Emily Barkley said. “So that’s been a tradition that she’s kept up every game. After the last five years, at the end of the season, I transferred it to her savings account. It’s just basketball because all the other sports would be too much to count.”

The current amount isn’t known, but in her first eight months there was $75.

Reaching parenthood was difficult for the Barkleys, but that made the celebration more exciting when they learned Sutton would bless their world.

The news came on July 7, 2014.

“We had been struggling trying to get pregnant. It just seemed to be disappointment after disappointment. And we were both kind of in shock when we found out,” Emily Barkley said. “We were celebrating our first anniversary and took the test and found out we were pregnant.

“And then, what’s kind of ironic, we finally were able to tell our family about it before we went to the All-State basketball games, so everything seems to be centered around a sporting event for us.”