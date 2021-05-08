Mother's Day unites 'two peas in a pod' in Union athletic director Emily Barkley and daughter Sutton

Emily Barkley can often be found holding hands with 5-year-old daughter Sutton during Union High School athletics events.
It’s an adorable sight, especially when you think about the special memories being made between a mother and her child.
“You can’t peel that little girl from her mom,” said Justin Barkley, husband and father of the pair. “They are two peas in a pod. Every day I just see so much Emily in Sutton, and it’s a great compliment.”
Sunday is Mother’s Day. The special day is sandwiched between several spring championship competitions. UHS will remain busy in upcoming days with golf, tennis, track, soccer and baseball contests.
Barkley, Union’s director of athletics, explained the past two weeks.
“It’s all about supporting the kids,” she said of her student-athletes. “We never really celebrate holidays, in our family, on the actual day. Everything seems to be around one of our schedules. So as long as we’re able to do something together at some point, it works for us.”
Justin Barkley, the Rogers State men’s basketball coach, loves his wife’s dedication to her job.
“But her being a mom never takes a backseat. What she’s able to do with Sutton in our family, she’s the linchpin of what we do,” he said. “I feel like I have a busy schedule. Hers is mine times 10. I’m grateful that I was lucky enough to find a coach’s wife who is a better mom more than anything.”
How will her family spend Mother’s Day, the only day without Union in action? Justin will take Emily and Sutton to lunch before traveling to Enid to watch his former Rogers State basketball player Marques Sumner in a semi-pro game.
Sumner is another of “Sutton’s boys,” which is the nickname of Rogers State’s players. Emily and Sutton often attend the Hillcats’ games — which earned an attachment between players and the little girl.
“It’s pretty awesome to see Sutton in that world, especially with her dad as a head basketball coach and Emily as an athletic director,” said Union High School head athletic trainer Dan Newman, who is also Emily Barkley’s brother-in-law. “She really enjoys it. We’ve all drug our kids to games. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But Sutton loves that atmosphere.”
Sutton is a normal 5-year-old. Some moments, a basketball game can have her full attention. At other times, she wants to run wild and just be a kid.
She can serenade before games. It didn’t take long for her to learn the words of the national anthem, especially when you attend so many events.
Sutton’s college fund annually blossoms with every basketball game that she attends, boosted by Union and Rogers State games.
Let’s explain.
“Somebody made the comment that I should put $1 in a piggy bank for every basketball game she goes to,” Emily Barkley said. “So that’s been a tradition that she’s kept up every game. After the last five years, at the end of the season, I transferred it to her savings account. It’s just basketball because all the other sports would be too much to count.”
The current amount isn’t known, but in her first eight months there was $75.
Reaching parenthood was difficult for the Barkleys, but that made the celebration more exciting when they learned Sutton would bless their world.
The news came on July 7, 2014.
“We had been struggling trying to get pregnant. It just seemed to be disappointment after disappointment. And we were both kind of in shock when we found out,” Emily Barkley said. “We were celebrating our first anniversary and took the test and found out we were pregnant.
“And then, what’s kind of ironic, we finally were able to tell our family about it before we went to the All-State basketball games, so everything seems to be centered around a sporting event for us.”
“We knew the struggles they were going through and it’s kind of a silent way of going through things,” Newman said. “It’s a blessing, it’s a miracle … It was so refreshing.”
Emily Barkley is no longer exclusively an administrator at sporting events. She’s also a parent at Sutton’s soccer and T-ball games.
The young girl will start basketball soon. It’s the sport that’s the center of the Barkley family.
What could happen? Let’s let Union High School girls basketball coach Joe Redmond take a guess.
“I’m hoping that she’ll be a really good basketball player and eventually she’ll be the leading 3-point shooter in the history of girls basketball at Union High School,” Redmond said.
“There’s an inside joke to that. Right now, Emily holds the record for the most 3-pointers as a girls basketball player at Union High School. That would be a good goal for Sutton.”