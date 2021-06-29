Mick Wilson named new TPS director of athletics

After serving closely with Gil Cloud for nine years, Mick Wilson has been recommended as Cloud’s successor.

Wilson was recommended Tuesday as new executive director of athletics and secondary school student activities for the Tulsa Public Schools.

Superintendent Deborah Gist made the recommendation, pending approval by the district's board of education.

Cloud, a 1964 Will Rogers High graduate, is stepping down after serving the district since 2012. He ends 51 years in the education business and 44 years as an athletic administrator, including a high-profile stint as Union athletic director in 1976-91.

Wilson, a graduate of Quapaw High School and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, was hired as assistant director of athletics for compliance on June 28, 2012. He had served the previous year as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Will Rogers High School.

Wilson was promoted to the role of deputy director of athletics in 2019 and filled a supervisory role during part of that year when Cloud recovered from knee and hip replacement surgery.

Wilson's career began with job as head basketball coach at Welch, Pittsburg (Kansas) and East Central high schools.