Mick Wilson named new TPS athletics director, replacing Gil Cloud

After serving closely with Gil Cloud for nine years, Mick Wilson has been recommended as Cloud’s successor.
Wilson was recommended Tuesday as new executive director of athletics and secondary school student activities for the Tulsa Public Schools.
Superintendent Deborah Gist made the recommendation, pending approval by the district's board of directors.
Cloud, a 1964 Will Rogers High graduate, is stepping down after serving the district since 2012. He ends 51 years in the education business and 44 years as an athletic administrator, including a high-profile stint as Union athletic director in 1976-91.
Wilson, a graduate of Quapaw High School and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, was hired as assistant director of athletics for compliance on June 28, 2012. He had served the previous year as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Will Rogers High School.
Wilson was promoted to the role of deputy director of athletics in 2019 and filled a supervisory role during part of that year when Cloud recovered from knee and hip replacement surgery.
Wilson's career began with job as head basketball coach at Welch, Pittsburg (Kansas) and East Central high schools.
He then moved on to the college ranks as an assistant at Henderson State (Arkansas), then was head coach at Sterling (Kansas) College and then head coach and athletic director at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
Wilson was one of the first people hired by Cloud when he took over an athletic program wreathed in scandal in 2012. A previous athletic director had been accused of taking money from off-the-books rentals of TPS athletic facilities.
Cloud's role was to be for 4½ months. Instead, he rolled up his sleeves and went to work.
He rebuilt morale within the program, kept things moving amid severe budget cuts felt throughout high school athletics in the era and oversaw a building boom that included gleaming new field houses at six of the district's nine high schools.
A seventh new field house is expected soon at East Central.
Cloud was also athletic director at Guthrie (1991-94) and Northeastern State (1994-2000) and filled similar roles at Upper Iowa University and Arkansas Tech.