Metro Christian's Ian Sluice captures Pinnacle MVP award

Metro Christian senior guard Ian Sluice was selected as the Pinnacle Conference most valuable player.

Sluice, a Concordia (Minnesota) signee, averaged 20 points as he helped lead the Patriots to a 13-8 record and within one win of the Class 3A state tournament.

"Ian led by example with his work ethic," Metro coach Bryon Flam said after the award was announced Tuesday. "He is very unselfish and just wanted to win and didn't care about his stats. He has worked extremely hard to get to where he is today. I am so proud of him and was lucky to be able to coach him.

"He is a gifted player that has helped raise the bar at Metro."

Sluice was joined on the all-conference team by senior teammate Grant Gessert.

Class 4A state qualifiers Victory Christian and Holland Hall placed two each on the all-conference team -- junior Joshua Udoumoh and freshman Chris Mason for Victory; and senior Marc Gouldsby and sophomore Jadon Cool for Holland Hall. Regent Prep also placed two -- junior Nate Beitel and senior Boaz Camp -- as did Rejoice Christian -- senior Harrison Hunnicutt and sophomore Gabe Patterson.

PINNACLE ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM