Metro Christian vs. Washington: Everything you need to know about the 2A title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Metro's aerial attack dooms Washington again
Although many of the names were different for Metro, for the second year in a row the Patriots' passing game was too much for Washington to handle in the playoffs. The Patriots passed for 373 yards and six TDs in the 48-37 win Saturday — similar to when Asher Link passed for 339 yards in last year's 55-13 quarterfinal victory. Metro didn't score Saturday on three of its first four drives, but that was due more to the Patriots stopping themselves with fumbles and dropped passes. Metro sophomore quarterback Kirk Francis said there "were definitely some pre-game nerves." But the Patriots then scored TDs on four of their next five possessions to boost a 7-3 lead to 34-10. Washington scored four TDs in the final 12:05, but Metro's passing kept the Warriors from coming up with a big stop to get closer than 10 points. Francis said, "Washington is a really good team that wouldn’t quit. We knew we still had to play four quarters because you can't take your foot off the gas."
Second down: Unsung heroes
Metro's Dempsey Gilman, Malachi Penland
The Patriots' defense played much better than the final score indicates. Metro coach Jared McCoy said, "The job our defense did was the difference. We don’t win it without the way the defense played in the first half." With the Patriots' offense sputtering early, Washington's first two possessions started at the Metro 23 and Metro 49, but the Warriors came away with only three points. Gilman, a junior lineman, combined with Cade Gibson on a third-down sack on the first possession that ended with Kaden DuBois' 53-yard field goal. Washington's next drive reached the Metro 16 and ended with a missed field goal after Gibson's sack. Gibson said, "We started off pretty bad on offense, we didn’t want to go down early so we came out flying on defense and it paid off." Gilman was involved in 16 tackles with 3 1/2 for losses and his 20-yard fumble return to the Warriors 9 late in the first half set up a touchdown. Penland was in on nine tackles and his second-quarter interception at the Warriors 37 also led to a TD. Metro held Washington to 75 yards in the first half.
Third down: Turning point
Lightning strikes twice
It appeared Washington would take momentum going into halftime after Chase Allison's 2-yard TD run with 57 seconds left cut Metro's lead to 14-10 and the Warriors were due to receive the second-half kickoff. But Metro answered with two TDs before halftime. Francis converted a third-and-9 with a 14-yard pass to Penland and on the next play connected with Junior Simpson on a 38-yard TD bomb with 21 seconds remaining. On Washington's next possession, Gilman stripped the ball away as the Warriors tried to run out the clock, leading to another scoring opportunity. With two seconds left from the 14, the Patriots passed up a field goal and went for the TD. Francis fired a 14-yard touchdown strike to Penland for a 28-10 halftime lead. "We felt like it was early enough in the game it was worth the risk," McCoy said. "Two scores in less than a minute absolutely is a turning point. When you look at the final score that was the difference."
Fourth down: Game MVPs
Offense: Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
The sophomore completed 29-of-44 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns after entering the game on the second possession. And he didn’t commit a turnover. For the season, he completed 173-of-272 passes for 2,228 yards and 29 TDs. Midway through the fourth quarter with Metro up 34-24, he showed his poise on a fourth-and-5 with a 16-yard strike to Larry Edwards at the Washington 32. If Metro had turned the ball over on downs at midfield, it likely would have been a more exciting finish. Instead, the fourth-down pass led to the clinching TD. Francis starts games on the bench as senior Colton Cook starts. Cook also finished as he scored on a 15-yard run with 1:13 remaining.
Defense: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Senior linebacker was involved in 24 tackles — with 10 solos and 14 assists. He had 7½ tackles for losses that totaled 36 yards with three sacks. Gibson had a pair of third-down sacks that ended Washington's first two drives. On offense, he had three catches for 53 yards and a TD. McCoy said, "Cade is unbelievable — the amount of grass he covers on the field, he's in the box blitzing the quarterback, chasing the receiver down on dump passes in the flat. He's all over the place, a real difference maker. We’re just going to have to work hard to find 2-3 people to replace him next year."
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
