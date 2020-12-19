Metro Christian vs. Washington: Everything you need to know about the 2A title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Metro's aerial attack dooms Washington again

Although many of the names were different for Metro, for the second year in a row the Patriots' passing game was too much for Washington to handle in the playoffs. The Patriots passed for 373 yards and six TDs in the 48-37 win Saturday — similar to when Asher Link passed for 339 yards in last year's 55-13 quarterfinal victory. Metro didn't score Saturday on three of its first four drives, but that was due more to the Patriots stopping themselves with fumbles and dropped passes. Metro sophomore quarterback Kirk Francis said there "were definitely some pre-game nerves." But the Patriots then scored TDs on four of their next five possessions to boost a 7-3 lead to 34-10. Washington scored four TDs in the final 12:05, but Metro's passing kept the Warriors from coming up with a big stop to get closer than 10 points. Francis said, "Washington is a really good team that wouldn’t quit. We knew we still had to play four quarters because you can't take your foot off the gas."

Second down: Unsung heroes

Metro's Dempsey Gilman, Malachi Penland