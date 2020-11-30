Merry Christmas: Parents of TPS winter athletes to receive free home admission in December

Parents of Tulsa Public Schools athletes will receive free admission to their boys and girls home basketball games and home wrestling matches in the month of December.

Each athlete playing or wrestling at home during that time will receive two free tickets in a policy that will run through Dec. 18, TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said. All other spectators are prohibited.

The change comes following an initial two-week period when the TPS prohibited all attendees because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Cloud said the district will reevaluate the policy for what it needs to be moving into January after TPS schools close for the Christmas Break on Dec. 18.

Wrestlers will receive two free tickets for each home dual, triangular or quadrangular meet. TPS schools will not participate in December tournaments, Cloud said.

No spectators are allowed for swimming meets and matches because the district’s venues aren’t large enough to permit proper social distancing, Cloud said.

Four basketball games involving TPS schools are on tap for Tuesday: Edison hosts Memorial, Webster plays at home to Jenks, Will Rogers hosts Bishop Kelley and Central is at home against Nathan Hale.

