McAlester COVID-19 tests

McAlester's season opener is Aug. 28. Tulsa World file

Members of the McAlester High School football program have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday on its Facebook page.

The messages, posted around 4 p.m., said: "Today McAlester Public Schools has been notified that members of the McAlester High School football program have tested positive for COVID-19. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted by the Health Department. These individuals will be asked to quarantine, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students."

The Facebook message didn't say how many players had tested positive.

The Buffaloes are scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Aug. 28 versus Broken Bow.

