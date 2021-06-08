McLain's arena dedication, hall of fame ceremonies set for Saturday

Brown was the Tulsa World's metro basketball player of the year in '84. She spent the next four seasons at Louisiana Tech and was a member of the '88 national championship team and '87 national runner-up.

All basketball players (boys and girls) from 1960 to present are welcome to attend as well as anyone who had any of the coaches as teachers. There is no admission charge.

At 6:30 p.m., McLain's fifth annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Gala and Dance will be held at Osage Casino. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com and the deadline for purchase is 2 p.m. Saturday.

The five inductees will be Shoulders, Shawn Jackson, Shawn Davis, Sheila Hubert Lumar and Dale Rolland. Their induction was originally scheduled for May 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're looking forward to having a great day of fun and recognition,” McLain athletic director Philip Johnson said.

Jackson was a four-year starting linebacker at TU and was the Conference USA defensive player of the year in 2013. In his McLain football career, he had 522 career tackles, plus 8,422 total yards and accounted for 95 TDs. He also was a starter on McLain’s basketball state tournament team in 2008. Jackson will be inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday.