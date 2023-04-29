Three players from the University of Tulsa’s baseball glory days are in this year’s McLain Athletic Hall of Fame class.

Larry Byrd, Les Rogers and Roger Whitaker helped TU finish as the College World Series runner-up in 1969. Whitaker graduated from McLain in ’66, followed by Byrd and Rogers in ’67. All were multi-sport athletes at McLain.

Byrd and Rogers led McLain to the large-school state baseball title in ‘67. Byrd was the city’s player of the year.

Other individuals inducted during a ceremony Saturday at Venue 918 were Cleon Burrell (’88 graduate), Keith Cain (’76), James Mack (’75), Brandee Means (2004), Carl Moore (’62) and Carlos Norton (’85). Also inducted is the Melvin Driver-coached 1978 large-school state football championship team with state player of the year Reuben Jones.

Burrell, was an All-State running back on McLain’s ’87 4A state championship team. Cain was an All-State pass-rushing end. Mack was an All-State quarterback who played in the Oil Bowl and for Kansas State. He also still holds McLain’s track record in the 220-yard dash. Means still holds McLain’s track records in the 400 and 800 meters. Cain was an All-State pass-rushing end.

Moore was a standout wrestler who went on to play baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was an owner of the NASL’s Tulsa Roughnecks in the 1970s and ’80s, and is the father of U.S. Soccer Hall-of-Famer Joe-Max Moore. Norton was an All-State basketball player.

Honored as distinguished athletic alumni were former Oklahoma attorney general Mike Turpen and Steve Whitaker. Turpen, a ’68 graduate, was a basketball player at McLain. He was elected as Oklahoma’s attorney general in 1982 and held that office for four years. Steve Whitaker, senior pastor, president and CEO of John 3:16 Mission, is a’ 74 graduate, played football and basketball, and also threw the shot and discus at McLain.