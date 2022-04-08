McLain Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony set for April 30

McLain's sixth annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, "Bowties and Sneakers," is scheduled April 30 at Osage Casino.

The reception will start at 6 p.m., followed by dinner with the induction ceremony at 7 p.m.

This year's inductees include basketball's Earl Jones, Jamilah O'Neal-Carter, Wardell Jeffries and David Offord; football's Al "Speedy" Flanner; and the 1967 large-school state championship baseball team.

Jeffries played for Oral Roberts before transferring to Oklahoma Baptist, where he had 970 points in two seasons for a 16.4 average. He was drafted by the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics in 1973 and is in OBU's Athletic Hall of Fame. Offord is in the Bacone Athletic Hall of Fame after scoring more than 1,500 points in two seasons there from 1969-71.

Jones, was the Tulsa World and Tribune's boys metro/city player of the year in 1989 and played for Oklahoma State. O'Neal-Carter was twice the Tulsa Tribune's All-City player of the year in 1990 and '91.

Flanner rushed for 819 yards in 1981 to help McLain reach the Class 4A state title game, and was the Oklahoma Six Conference's Back of the Year. He also set the McLain long jump record.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

