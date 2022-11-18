Mason Willingham, Owasso upset Norman North, move into Class 6AI semis

NORMAN — There’s little underselling how important quarterback Mason Willingham is to Owasso’s offense. When he’s out of a game, the Rams have seemed lost at times this season.

But when he’s on his game, there are few better in Class 6AI football. With both his legs and his arm, Willingham willed No. 6 Owasso past No. 3 Norman North, accounting for three touchdowns in a 41-34 quarterfinal playoff win on a frigid Friday night at Harve Collins Stadium.

“He kept making play after play after play,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “Sometimes you can’t see a warrior’s heart until they play. We had some dudes who just weren’t going to give in this night.”

Owasso (8-4) is on a seven-game winning streak entering a semifinal against No. 1 Union (12-0). The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will announce on Saturday the date and site of the game. The Redhawks beat Owasso 35-17 on Sept. 23 in district play.

“These kids haven’t been there, but they’ve watched our team get there and I think that matters,” Blankenship said. “This is a crazy 6A, man. We’re still in it. We’re just fighting to keep fighting.”

While Willingham starred against Norman North, carrying 17 times for 150 yards and completing 15-of-21 passes for 177 yards, his senior counterpart across the field could only watch. The Timberwolves’ star quarterback, Kamden Sixkiller, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury two weeks ago against Enid and stood on the sideline in a sling.

Sophomore Owen Eshelman — making his first career start — played respectively in Sixkiller’s place, completing 14-of-22 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions and North also lost two fumbles. A 4-0 turnover deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the Timberwolves (8-3).

Owasso trailed 14-7 at halftime, but seized control with a 20-point third quarter in which the Rams converted two of those turnovers into touchdowns.

The Rams took the second-half kickoff and marched 77 yards to tie the game on a 1-yard plunge by Braeden Foster. On North’s first play after the ensuing kickoff, tailback Chapman McKown fumbled and linebacker Lyric Wheeler recovered for Owasso at the North 44. Four plays later, Foster scored on a 3-yard run to put the Rams ahead for good.

Wheeler recovered a fumble by Cason Cabbiness on the Owasso 26 to close North’s next possession, and on the next play, Willingham went 74 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. That put Owasso up 27-14 and North never quite recovered.

Three times in the fourth quarter, North scored to pull within a touchdown, but each time, the Rams answered. Tariek Johnson had a 13-yard touchdown run, then Willingham emerged from a scrum to burst for a 40-yard score.

A blocked punt by Mason Pace and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Eshelman to Cole Warren with 16 seconds left pulled North within 41-34, but Owasso’s Jake Adams covered an attempted onside kickoff to seal the win.

“Owasso, defensively, is a really, really, good team and their quarterback played his tail off, to be able to get out of a couple of those tackles and score some big (touchdowns), credit to him and credit to what they did,” North coach Justin Jones said. “These (North) guys never quit and kept plugging away and handled adversity.”

Brayden Dorney caught five passes for 169 yards for North, scoring on catches if 77 and 58 yards — both times after Owasso defenders had tipped the football. Cabbiness added five catches for 81 yards. Owasso’s speedy J’Kharri Thomas had eight catches for 67 yards, including a 19-yard scoring play, and rushed for 38 yards on four carries.

The Timberwolves took an early lead on a fluke play. Eshelman rolled right under pressure and threw a pass that two Owasso defenders tipped — right into the hands of Dorney, who outraced the Rams to complete a 77-yard scoring play with 4:41 left in the first quarter. Will Sutherlin’s conversion kick made it 7-0.

Owasso needed only five plays to respond, with Thomas taking a swing pass from Willingham and scooting 19 yards through traffic into the end zone.

North took over at midfield on its second scoring drive. The Timberwolves eventually had a third-and-goal at the 21, but a pass interference penalty against Owasso moved them to the 10 for another third-down play. Receiver Jackson Lundquist took a direct snap and just squeezed into the corner of the end zone 4:50 before halftime to put North ahead again at 14-7.

The Rams marched to the North 8 in the final minute of the half, but three straight incompletions by Willingham ended the series.

OWASSO 41, NORMAN NORTH 34

Owasso;7;0;20;14;--;41

Norman North;7;7;0;20;--;34

NN – Brayden Dorney 77 pass from Owen Eshelman (Will Sutherlin kick)

O – J’Kharri Thomas 19 pass from Mason Willingham (Chase Everett kick)

NN – Jackson Lundquist 10 run (Sutherlin kick)

O – Braeden Foster 1 run (Everett kick)

O – Foster 3 riun (Everett kick)

O – Willingham 74 run (kick failed)

N – Chapman McKown 46 run (kick failed)

O – Tariek Johnson 13 run (Everett kick)

N – Dorney 58 pass from Eshelman (Sutherlin kick)

O – Willingham 40 run (Everett kick)

N – Cole Warren 12 pass from Eshelman (Sutherlin kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First down: OW 19, NN 15. Rushing att.-yds.: OW 38-241, NN 30-102. Passing yards: OW 177, OW 303. Passes C-A-I: OW 15-21-0, NN 14-22-2. Fumbles no.-lost: OW 2-0, NN 3-2. Penalty no.-yds.: OW 5-47, NN 10-99. Punts-Avg.: OW 3-20.7, NN 1-35. Team records, OW 8-4, NN 8-3.