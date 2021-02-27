Marlow edges Jay for 3A wrestling championship; Cascia Hall's Grifin wins fourth title

OKLAHOMA CITY — They came close to claiming the Class 3A state wrestling championship, but in the end, the Jay Bulldogs couldn’t quite pull it off.

Still, Jay’s performance Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena resulted in three individual champions and a state runner-up plaque.

Marlow took the title with 98 points, just 5.5 points ahead of Jay (92.5). Blackwell placed third with 69 points, while Salina and Bridge Creek tied for fourth with 60 points.

While Cascia Hall ended up finishing sixth as a team with 57.5 points, it was still a huge day for the Commandos as senior Eli Griffin won the 126-pound weight bracket, becoming Oklahoma’s 43rd four-time state champion. He won his two matches in the tournament by pinning his opponents in the first period, then defeated Marlow’s Zach Dawson in the final by technical fall, 15-0.

Griffin was named Class 3A’s most outstanding wrestler.

“It’s crazy, all the hard work’s paid off,” said an emotional Griffin, who body slammed his dad, Cascia’s assistant coach, after the final victory. “I’ve been working hard ever since I was five or six. It’s just a dream.”

Regarding the celebratory slam, Griffin said he planned it after his first state title.