Malham helps lead Union girls to advance

The memory of losing in the state semifinals last year sticks with Union and was a big motivator Tuesday night in its playoff opener.

Makenzie Malham scored just 6:18 into the contest and Hailey Green got the all-important insurance goal with 7:32 remaining to lift Union to a 2-0 victory over Booker T. Washington at the Union Soccer Complex as the Redhawks advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

Union controlled the action for virtually the entire game, led by Malham, who had an assist on Green’s goal, and also fired eight shots on goal. The Redhawks (11-5) are now 8-1 in their last nine outings, outscoring opponents 41-2 over that stretch.

“We thought they were going to drop in,” Malham said of Booker T.’s defensive gameplan. “So we talked a lot about not shooting for so far out, just connecting passes from the front so we can get easy shots and I think we did that pretty well.”

Union, which lost to Edmond North in last year’s semifinals, will face Owasso on Friday in the quarterfinals, after the Rams defeated Jenks in penalty kicks in their first-round meeting. The Redhawks lost to Owasso 3-2 in the season opener back on March 1.

Malham noted that the focus remains on redeeming that defeat last year, in which they fell behind 3-0 in the first half on this same field before battling back to make it 3-2 but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

“We worked all year for this, this is what everybody works for, obviously,” she said. “The semis last year was a little tough for us, getting scored on so early and having to chase the game the whole time, so it’s just exciting to try and get back to where we were last year.”

Booker T. Washington goalkeeper Khaliah Thomas was under siege much of the contest and despite allowing two goals, was excellent, making 17 saves, several of them difficult. The Hornets (8-6) had been 2-1 in their previous three games and were back in the playoffs after not qualifying last season.

“We’ve been evaluating our previous matches,” said Union coach Jami Rozell. “And we looked at the stats and how many passes we were stringing together and some of the areas of the field we needed to work on, and we’ve kind of focused on that and I think that showed today.”

Union dominated the action in the first half, building up a 13-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Redhawks were awarded a penalty kick just 6:18 into the contest when Alaina Trevino was knocked down in the box. Malham then stepped up to the dot and drilled a shot into the upper left corner for the 1-0 lead.

Union continued to pepper Thomas with shots but were unable to get another one by her until Green struck in the final eight minutes. After receiving a short pass from Malham in the box, Green played it to himself over his head and then popped a 5-yard shot over Thomas off the underside of the crossbar, bouncing down just over the goal line.

“Just being patient, keeping their composure, having faith in their teammates, and knowing it was coming,” Rozell said of the team’s mindset while seeking the second goal.

Union 3, Bartlesville 2 (2 OT) (boys): Gian Najera scored with 2:58 left in the second overtime period to lift Union to a dramatic victory in a first-round playoff matchup.

The Redhawks (11-5) have now won four in a row by a combined margin of 20-3, and advance to the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Friday night against Bixby, which defeated Enid in their first-round contest. Union, which fell in the state quarters last year, lost to Bixby 2-0 back on March 25.

On the game-winner, Najera received a short pass from Chris Dimas on the left side of the box and his 10-yard shot from the middle eluded Bartlesville goalkeeper Cameron Molder, who made 11 saves in the contest.

Bartlesville, trailing 2-0 in the second half, battled back to tie it on two goals from penalty kicks, as both Brandon O’Rourke and Nathan Dreher struck to tie it and send the contest to overtime.

The Bruins (9-6) saw their four-game winning streak snapped as their season ends in heart-breaking fashion.

Union went up early, as Mike Nava scored twice within a 4:18 span midway through the opening half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Nava got his first of the night with 22:27 remaining in the half, receiving a nice cross from Erik Villalobos and knocking it home from 5 yards out on the far side of the net.

Nava’s second goal came on a similar play, only this time it was Chris Dimas providing the feed from the left wing, and Nava popped it in from about 5 yards, giving Union a two-goal lead 18:09 before halftime.

Bartlesville pulled to within one just 4:50 into the second half, as O’Rourke scored on the PK, firing low to the right side as Union goalkeeper Cameron McCulloch dove the other way.

Dreher got the equalizer with 6:35 remaining in regulation, scoring on the second PK attempt after McCulloch’s spectacular save on O’Rourke’s first attempt was nullified by the officials. Bartlesville got the chance to re-take the shot and Drefer stepped up and fired one low to the left side, just off McCulloch’s hands and inside the left post.

Girls

Union 2, Booker T. Washington 0

BTW;0;0;--;0

Union;1;1;--;2

Goals: U, Malham (PK), H. Green (Malham).

Saves: BTW, Thomas 17; U, R. Bartmess 4.

Boys

Union 3, Bartlesville 2 (2OT)

Bartlesville;0;2;0;0;--;2

Union;2;0;0;1;--;3

Goals: B, O’Rourke (PK), Dreher (PK); U, Nava (Villalobos), Nava (Dimas), Najera (Dimas).

Saves: B, C. Molder 11; U, McCulloch 4