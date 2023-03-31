Regent Prep is looking for a successor to volleyball and girls basketball head coach Mike Christie, who resigned to make a career change.

Christie coached 16 years at Regent, where he also served as the Regent Team Academic Bowl coach.

Christie led Regent to the 2014 Class 3A state volleyball title and four runner-up finishes. In addition, he coached Regent to four Oklahoma Christian School Association volleyball state championships before joining the OSSAA in '14.

Also, Christie coached Regent to five state OSSAA Academic Bowl championships in nine years. Christie was named as Regent's girls basketball coach since 2017.

"Coach Christie, a man of faith, was a trailblazer for athletics at Regent," athletic director Kerwin Dees said.