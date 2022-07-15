Local basketball prospects to take on Nike Peach Jam in South Carolina

Local standouts will play on high school basketball’s biggest stage starting Sunday.

Peach Jam, the championship event of Nike Elite Youth Basketball, will take place July 17-24 in North August, South Carolina, and will include Oklahoma-based Team Griffin’s 17U (incoming high school seniors) and 16U (juniors) teams.

“Peach Jam is the ultimate, the most high-level basketball tournament when it comes to high school basketball,” said Team Griffin director and former University of Tulsa guard Rod Thompson. “Every coach in America will be there.”

The event will take place during the final NCAA “live period,” a designated period of the NCAA calendar when Division I coaches can attend off-campus recruiting events.

Team Griffin last fielded a championship team in 2019, when its then 16U team defeated Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover in the E16 championship. It featured Oklahoma born-and-raised players like current Oklahoma point guard Bijan Cortes, Creighton shooting guard Trey Alexander, and BYU guard Jaxson Robinson and also included Kentucky forward Daimion Collins and Kansas forward KJ Adams.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids from Oklahoma,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he always keeps the official program and rosters from past Peach Jams.

“I go back and look at some of my programs now and see the very guys that are NBA All-Stars,” Thompson said. “The competition you’re going against, when you’re looking at these guys, you’re looking at a large majority of the guys that are going to take this talent and go play at the next level.”

Even NBA scouts, Thompson said, attend to watch the next generation of talent.

“I was talking to a scout from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he asked me when I was heading down there because he was going down there” Thompson said. “It’s definitely the best of the best.”

David Castillo, a Bartlesville junior and the seventh-ranked player in the country, will play up a division with Team Griffin’s 17U team. Various local standouts, like Union’s Trent Pierce and Broken Arrow’s Connor Dow, will play with Castillo on the senior team coached by Norman North coach Kellen McCoy.

“It’s my first time in all of the EYBL and Peach Jam. I’m super excited to get out there and start playing,” Dow said. “Obviously we want to try to win it. My personal goals are to pick up some power five offers.”