Lincoln Christian's Micah Clayton reaches 1,000 career points in win over Eufaula

Lincoln (17-4) moved on to play Rejoice Christian in a regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Prague High School. Eufaula (5-8), led by Allie Anderson’s 10 points, will play North Rock Creek at 1 p.m. Thursday in the losers bracket, also at Prague.

Like many schools stymied by the coronavirus and recent severe winter weather, neither team had played in more than two weeks. To make up Lincoln's layoff, coach Melody Stewart scheduled scrimmages against Inola and Verdigris last week. For whatever reason, the Bulldogs were ready to play Tuesday night.

“I think we had some energy and (Stewart) had us well prepared,” Brueggemann said.

EUFAULA 52, LINCOLN 48 (BOYS): Nick Jones scored 22 to lead the 10th-ranked Ironheads (10-4) and Noah Reimer led Lincoln (5-15) with 15.

After trailing most of the way, the Bullldogs pulled within 44-42 with 2:42 left on a pair of baskets by Kolbe Katsis, who scored 14.

But Eufaula's Alex Praish hit a 3-pointer and the Ironeads led five five with 1:49 left.