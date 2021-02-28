Lincoln Christian's Micah Clayton is the latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Micah Clayton * Lincoln Christian * 6-0 * Sr.
Had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Saturday’s 60-40 win over No. 10 OKC Millwood in the 3A regional final at Prague. Also scored 20 in a district win over Eufaula last Tuesday, going 9-for-12 from the field, and scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter. Totaled 51 points and 24 rebounds in three games. Also helped Lincoln win state volleyball titles the past two years. Signed to play basketball at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.