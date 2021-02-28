Lincoln Christian's Micah Clayton is the latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Micah Clayton * Lincoln Christian * 6-0 * Sr.

Had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Saturday’s 60-40 win over No. 10 OKC Millwood in the 3A regional final at Prague. Also scored 20 in a district win over Eufaula last Tuesday, going 9-for-12 from the field, and scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter. Totaled 51 points and 24 rebounds in three games. Also helped Lincoln win state volleyball titles the past two years. Signed to play basketball at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.