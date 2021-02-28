 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Christian's Micah Clayton is the latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Lincoln Christian's Micah Clayton is the latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

Micah Clayton * Lincoln Christian * 6-0 * Sr.

Had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Saturday’s 60-40 win over No. 10 OKC Millwood in the 3A regional final at Prague. Also scored 20 in a district win over Eufaula last Tuesday, going 9-for-12 from the field, and scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter. Totaled 51 points and 24 rebounds in three games. Also helped Lincoln win state volleyball titles the past two years. Signed to play basketball at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

Fall 2019 Sports Mugs Micah Clayton (copy)

Lincoln Christian senior Micah Clayton

 September Dawn Bottoms/For the Tulsa World

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Haisten and Emig on Bedlam, a $60 million ballpark and Webster's Anthony Pritchard

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News