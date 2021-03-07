 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Christian's Ellie Brueggemann is latest Tulsa World player of the week

Lincoln Christian's Ellie Brueggemann is latest Tulsa World player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

Ellie Brueggemann * Lincoln Christian * 5-10 * So.

Exploded for 16 second-quarter points and 25 in the game, pacing 67-37 win over Valliant for the area title and pushing 3A No. 3 Bulldogs into the state tournament for the first time. Went 10-for-17 overall and 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Has 81 treys this season, surpassing her freshman total of 78. Averages 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range and 47.9% (150-for-313) overall.

Ms. Outside candidate: Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian (copy)

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bill Haisten on Mike Holder's complicated but successful run at OSU

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News