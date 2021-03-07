Lincoln Christian's Ellie Brueggemann is latest Tulsa World player of the week

Ellie Brueggemann * Lincoln Christian * 5-10 * So.
Exploded for 16 second-quarter points and 25 in the game, pacing 67-37 win over Valliant for the area title and pushing 3A No. 3 Bulldogs into the state tournament for the first time. Went 10-for-17 overall and 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Has 81 treys this season, surpassing her freshman total of 78. Averages 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range and 47.9% (150-for-313) overall.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
