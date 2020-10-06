Lincoln Christian, Regent Prep headed back to 4A volleyball state tournament

The Class 4A volleyball state tournament will have strong Tulsa-area representation when it unfolds at Westmoore High School on Friday.

Defending champion Lincoln Christian and last year’s runner-up, Regent Prep, will be joined by Cascia Hall, Verdigris and Holland Hall in the eight-team field.

Regent is No. 1 in the latest 4A rankings, Cascia Hall is No. 2, Lincoln is No. 3, Verdigris is No. 5 and Holland Hall is No. 9. Cascia Hall was a 5A qualifier last year.

Pairings for the 4A and 3A state tournaments were announced Tuesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Defending champion Metro Christian, Summit Christian and Oklahoma Union are part of the 3A state tournament, scheduled for Blanchard High School.

Cascia Hall faces Bethany at 10 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Christian plays Holland Hall at noon, Regent takes on Tuttle at 2 p.m. and Verdigris plays Christian Heritage at 4 p.m. in 4A first-round games.

Summit plays No. 1 Community Christian at noon Friday, Metro faces Heritage Hall and Oklahoma Union plays Oklahoma Bible at 4 p.m. in 3A first-round games.

Semifinal and championship rounds will be played Saturday at both sites.