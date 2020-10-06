 Skip to main content
Lincoln Christian, Regent Prep headed back to 4A volleyball state tournament

Lincoln Christian vs Rejoice Christian

Lincoln Christian’s Bayleigh Smith (right) spikes the ball as Rejoice Christian’s Izzy Wilson attempts to block in a volleyball match on Aug. 10. The defenjding champion Bulldogs are headed back to the 4A state tournament and will play Holland Hall at noon Friday in a first-round game.

 Ian Maule

The Class 4A volleyball state tournament will have strong Tulsa-area representation when it unfolds at Westmoore High School on Friday.

Defending champion Lincoln Christian and last year’s runner-up, Regent Prep, will be joined by Cascia Hall, Verdigris and Holland Hall in the eight-team field.

Regent is No. 1 in the latest 4A rankings, Cascia Hall is No. 2, Lincoln is No. 3, Verdigris is No. 5 and Holland Hall is No. 9. Cascia Hall was a 5A qualifier last year.

Pairings for the 4A and 3A state tournaments were announced Tuesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Defending champion Metro Christian, Summit Christian and Oklahoma Union are part of the 3A state tournament, scheduled for Blanchard High School.

Cascia Hall faces Bethany at 10 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Christian plays Holland Hall at noon, Regent takes on Tuttle at 2 p.m. and Verdigris plays Christian Heritage at 4 p.m. in 4A first-round games.

Summit plays No. 1 Community Christian at noon Friday, Metro faces Heritage Hall and Oklahoma Union plays Oklahoma Bible at 4 p.m. in 3A first-round games.

Semifinal and championship rounds will be played Saturday at both sites.

Class 4A Volleyball

All games at Westmoore

FRIDAY

Cascia Hall vs. Bethany, 10 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall, noon; Regent Prep vs. Tuttle, 2 p.m.; Verdigris vs. Chrsitian Heritage, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Lincoln/Holland Hall winner vs. Cascia/Berthany winner, 1 p.m.; Regent/Tuttle winner vs. Verdigris/CHA winner, 3:30 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Volleyball

All games at Blanchard

FRIDAY

Oklahoma Christian vs. North Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; Summit Christian vs. Community Christian, noon; Metro Christian vs. Holland Hall, 2 p.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Oklahoma Bible, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Summit/Community Christian winner vs. North Rock Creek/Oklahoma Christian winner, 9 .m.; Metro/Heritage Hall winner vs. Oklahoma Union/Oklahoma Bible winner, 11:30 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

