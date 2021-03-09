Lincoln Christian, Kellyville teams to watch in 3A girls basketball field

CLASS 3A GIRLS STATE
When: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
Where: Wednesday and Saturday at State Fair Arena, Friday at Noble High School.
Wednesday quarterfinals: Roland vs. Valliant, 2 p.m.; Kingston vs. Kellyville, 4 p.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Perry, 6 p.m.; Jones vs. Hugo, 8:30 p.m.
Friday semifinals: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturday championship: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5 per game (Tickets available online at https://www.etix.com/)
2019 champion: Adair
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)
Teams to beat
No. 1 Roland’s 48-45 win over 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson was one of only two decided by fewer than 11 points. The Rangers, from Sequoyah County, are 19-0. Racheal Watie and Makya Perryman lead a balanced scoring attack and 6-foot-2 Jaiden Conaway averages 7.8 rebounds.
No. 2 Jones (19-1) was favored heading into last year’s state tournament and is 65-5 over three seasons. Oral Roberts signees Trinity and Tirzah Moore combine for almost 27 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Other teams to watch
No. 3 Lincoln Christian (20-4) is in the tournament for the first time since joining the OSSAA-sanctioned postseason in 2008. In her seventh Bulldogs season, coach Melody Stewart is back in the state tournament for the first time since leading Bixby to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2013. Stewart grew up watching her late, legendary coaching father, Mark Campbell, take teams to Oklahoma City. "It's like going home," she said.
No. 4 Kellyville (17-2) and head coach Jim Upshaw are also make their first appearance at state. Upshaw’s daughter, Jade, scored 19 points in a 57-48 win over Chisholm in the area tournament and is the Ponies’ career leader with more than 1,700 points.
Players to watch
Kailyn Bearpaw, Kellyville: Made five 3-pointers against Chisholm in the area tournament and averages 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: Sophomore sharpshooter scored 16 second-quarter points and finished with 25 in an area win over Valliant. Has 81 3-pointers this season and 159 over two years.
Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian: The 6-foot senior averages 13.1 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds. Has more than 1,000 career points.
Jordan Holman, Hugo: Senior forward averages 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Laura Slaton, Valliant: The 6-foot-2 senior averages 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who are at state for the first time in 57 years.
Avri Weeks, Kingston: The 6-foot-1 senior averages 21.5 points and 12.2 rebounds. Has signed to play at Southeastern (Oklahoma) State University.