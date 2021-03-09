Lincoln Christian, Kellyville teams to watch in 3A girls basketball field

Other teams to watch

No. 3 Lincoln Christian (20-4) is in the tournament for the first time since joining the OSSAA-sanctioned postseason in 2008. In her seventh Bulldogs season, coach Melody Stewart is back in the state tournament for the first time since leading Bixby to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2013. Stewart grew up watching her late, legendary coaching father, Mark Campbell, take teams to Oklahoma City. "It's like going home," she said.

No. 4 Kellyville (17-2) and head coach Jim Upshaw are also make their first appearance at state. Upshaw’s daughter, Jade, scored 19 points in a 57-48 win over Chisholm in the area tournament and is the Ponies’ career leader with more than 1,700 points.

Players to watch

Kailyn Bearpaw, Kellyville: Made five 3-pointers against Chisholm in the area tournament and averages 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: Sophomore sharpshooter scored 16 second-quarter points and finished with 25 in an area win over Valliant. Has 81 3-pointers this season and 159 over two years.

Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian: The 6-foot senior averages 13.1 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds. Has more than 1,000 career points.