 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Christian, Kellyville teams to watch in 3A girls basketball field

Lincoln Christian, Kellyville teams to watch in 3A girls basketball field

{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS 3A GIRLS STATE

When: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Where: Wednesday and Saturday at State Fair Arena, Friday at Noble High School.

Wednesday quarterfinals: Roland vs. Valliant, 2 p.m.; Kingston vs. Kellyville, 4 p.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Perry, 6 p.m.; Jones vs. Hugo, 8:30 p.m.

Friday semifinals: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday championship: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $5 per game (Tickets available online at https://www.etix.com/)

2019 champion: Adair

2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)

Teams to beat

No. 1 Roland’s 48-45 win over 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson was one of only two decided by fewer than 11 points. The Rangers, from Sequoyah County, are 19-0. Racheal Watie and Makya Perryman lead a balanced scoring attack and 6-foot-2 Jaiden Conaway averages 7.8 rebounds.

No. 2 Jones (19-1) was favored heading into last year’s state tournament and is 65-5 over three seasons. Oral Roberts signees Trinity and Tirzah Moore combine for almost 27 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Other teams to watch

No. 3 Lincoln Christian (20-4) is in the tournament for the first time since joining the OSSAA-sanctioned postseason in 2008. In her seventh Bulldogs season, coach Melody Stewart is back in the state tournament for the first time since leading Bixby to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2013. Stewart grew up watching her late, legendary coaching father, Mark Campbell, take teams to Oklahoma City. "It's like going home," she said.

No. 4 Kellyville (17-2) and head coach Jim Upshaw are also make their first appearance at state. Upshaw’s daughter, Jade, scored 19 points in a 57-48 win over Chisholm in the area tournament and is the Ponies’ career leader with more than 1,700 points.

Players to watch

Kailyn Bearpaw, Kellyville: Made five 3-pointers against Chisholm in the area tournament and averages 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: Sophomore sharpshooter scored 16 second-quarter points and finished with 25 in an area win over Valliant. Has 81 3-pointers this season and 159 over two years.

Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian: The 6-foot senior averages 13.1 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds. Has more than 1,000 career points.

Jordan Holman, Hugo: Senior forward averages 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Laura Slaton, Valliant: The 6-foot-2 senior averages 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who are at state for the first time in 57 years.

Avri Weeks, Kingston: The 6-foot-1 senior averages 21.5 points and 12.2 rebounds. Has signed to play at Southeastern (Oklahoma) State University.

+1 
FullSizeRender

Kailyn Bearpaw, Kellyville
+1 
Ms. Outside candidate: Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian

Brueggemann

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News