Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall, Wagoner will host in playoff semifinals, but Collinsville must play at powerful Carl Albert

Collinsville’s Cardinals might feel like Daniel entering the lion’s den.
By virtue of a coin flip, the No. 2 Cards will have to play at No. 1 Carl Albert, winner of the last four Class 5A football titles, in the playoff semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones flipped a coin with Carl Albert coach Mike Corley after both teams won their quarterfinal games.
“Lion’s den is about right,” Jones said. “But I think the world of coach Corley. Heckuva football coach and a class act. We’ll have to be on our `A’ game.”
The game is a rematch of the 2018 semifinals when Carl Albert won 37-20 at Owasso, ending the Cards’ 12-1 season. Carl Albert is 63-3 since the start of the 2016 season.
Collinsville outlasted Guthrie 41-24 and Carl Albert eliminated Bishop Kelley 36-20 in the quarterfinals.
No. 1 Lincoln Christian and No. 2 Holland Hall will host 3A semifinal games and No. 1 Wagoner will host No. 6 Cushing in the 4A semifinals, all at 7 p.m. Friday.
McAlester visits OKC Bishop McGuinness in the other 5A semifinal, also at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lincoln Christian hosts No. 3 Heritage Hall in a rematch of the Bulldogs' semifinal win in Cushing last year. Holland Hall hosts explosive, No. 4 Stigler in the other 3A semifinal.
Neutral sites are usually used in semifinal matchups, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is making an exception in this COVID-19 season.
In 2020, the host is determined by which team finished higher in its district standings. If both teams finished equally high in their respective districts, a coin flip is required.
Carl Albert and Collinsville had to flip because each won its respective district. Carl Albert captured the District 5A-2 title and Collinsville won District 5A-4.
Collinsville, state runners-up to Altus in 2015, will be making its fourth semifinal appearance in eight years.
Class 6A Division I
Semifinals
No. 2 Jenks 39, No. 1 Union (11-1) 15
No. 3 Union (6-4) vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe (9-2)
State Final
Jenks (10-1) vs. Union/Santa Fe winner, 1 p.m., Saturday, University of Central Oklahoma
Class 6A Division II
Semifinals
No. 1 Bixby (9-0) vs. No. 3 Midwest City (8-2)
No. 2 Stillwater (9-0) vs. No. 4 Choctaw (6-3)
State Final
7 p.m., Saturday, UCO
Class 5A
Semifinals
No. 6 McAlester (10-2) at No. 5 OKC Bishop McGuinness (9-2)
No 3 Collinsville (11-0) at No. 1 Carl Albert (9-1)
State Final
7 p.m., Dec. 12, University of Central Oklahoma,. Edmond
Class 4A
Semifinals
No. 6 Cushing (9-3) at No. 1 Wagoner (12-0)
No. 4 Clinton (7-3) at No. 3 Blanchard (10-2)
State Final
1 p.m., Dec. 12, UCO, Edmond
Class 3A
Semifinals
No. 3 Heritage Hall (10-1) at Lincoln Christian (11-0)
No. 4 Stigler (11-1) at No. 2 Holland Hall (10-0)
State Final
7 p.m., Dec. 11, UCO, Edmond
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
No. 9 Oklahoma Christian School (10-0) vs. Eufaula (9-2), TBD
No. 1 Metro Christian (9-2) vs. No. 8 Marlow (11-0), TBD
Frederick (9-2) vs. No. 7 Beggs (8-2), TBD
No. 6 Washington (10-1) vs. No. 4 Adair (10-1), TBD
Class A
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Pawnee (9-1) vs. No. 3 Thomas-Fay-Custer (10-1), TBD
Morrison (10-2) at No. 4 Ringling (9-0)
Mooreland (7-5) at No. 1 Pawhuska (11-0)
No. 9 Woodland (12-1) at No. 2 Cashion (11-0)
Class B
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Davenport (10-1) at No. 2 Laverne (8-1)
No. 7 Velma-Alma (10-1) vs. No. 8 Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (9-3), TBD
Balko/Forgan (8-5) at Dewar (11-0)
Shattuck (10-1) at Regent Prep (10-1)
Class C
Semifinals
No. 1 Timberlake (11-0) at No. 4 Buffalo (11-1), TBD
No. 8 Tyrone (9-2) at No. 2 Mountain View-Gotebo (11-0)
State Final
2 p.m., Dec. 12, Northwestern State Univeristy, Alva
