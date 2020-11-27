Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall, Wagoner to host football semifinals; Collinsville plays at Carl Albert

Collinsville’s Cardinals might feel like Daniel entering the lion’s den.
By virtue of a coin flip, the No. 2 Cards will have to play at No. 1 Carl Albert, winner of the past four Class 5A football titles, in the playoff semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones flipped a coin with Carl Albert coach Mike Corley after both teams won their quarterfinal games.
“Lion’s den is about right,” Jones said. “But I think the world of coach Corley. Heckuva football coach and a class act. We’ll have to be on our `A’ game.”
The game is a rematch of the 2018 semifinals when Carl Albert won 37-20 at Owasso, ending the Cards’ 12-1 season. Carl Albert is 63-3 since the start of the 2016 season.
Collinsville outlasted Guthrie 41-24 and Carl Albert eliminated Bishop Kelley 36-20 in the quarterfinals.
No. 1 Lincoln Christian and No. 2 Holland Hall will host 3A semifinal games, and No. 1 Wagoner will host No. 6 Cushing in the 4A semifinals, all at 7 p.m. Friday.
McAlester visits OKC Bishop McGuinness in the other 5A semifinal, also at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lincoln Christian hosts No. 3 Heritage Hall in a rematch of the Bulldogs' semifinal win in Cushing last year. Holland Hall hosts explosive No. 4 Stigler in the other 3A semifinal.
Neutral sites are usually used in semifinal matchups, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is making an exception in this COVID-19 season.
In 2020, the host is determined by which team finished higher in its district standings. If both teams finished equally high in their respective districts, a coin flip is required.
Carl Albert and Collinsville had to flip because each won its respective district. Carl Albert captured the District 5A-2 title and Collinsville won District 5A-4.
Collinsville, state runner-up to Altus in 2015, will be making its fourth semifinal appearance in eight years.
Class 6AI
First round
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17
Union 55, Enid 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12
Owasso, bye
Mustang 42, Yukon 21
Jenks 51, Moore 19
Norman North 42, Norman 34
Quarterfinals
Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22
Union 26, Broken Arrow 14
Owasso 45, Mustang 7
Jenks 63, Norman North 16
Semifinals
Jenks 39, Owasso 15
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union, 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso
Championship at UCO
Jenks (10-1) vs. Ed. Santa Fe (9-2) or Union (6-4), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 6AII
First round
Stillwater, bye
Sand Springs 34, Deer Creek 29
Choctaw, bye
Putnam City North 31, Bartlesville 6
Bixby, bye
Del City 41, Ponca City 7
Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0
Booker T. Washington 56, Lawton 14
Quarterfinals
Stillwater 49, Sand Springs 17
Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7
Bixby 63, Del City 27
Midwest City 26, B.T. Washington 7
Semifinals
Choctaw 38, Stillwater 35
Bixby vs. Midwest City, 7 p.m.
Championship at UCO
Choctaw (7-3) vs. TBA, 7 p.m., Saturday
Class 5A
First round
El Reno, bye
Piedmont 35, Noble 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26
McAlester, bye
Coweta, bye
Claremore 36, East Central 28
OKC McGuinness, bye
Duncan 21, Eisenhower 3
MWC Carl Albert, bye
Ardmore 35, Woodward 14
Bishop Kelley, bye
Tahlequah 34, Edison 29
Collinsville, bye
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34
Lawton MacArthur, bye
Guthrie, bye
Second round
El Reno 41, Piedmont 14
McAlester 47, Pryor 0
Coweta 44, East Central 14
OKC McGuinness 41, Duncan 21
MWC Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14
Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0
Collinsville d. Shawnee, ftft
Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39
Quarterfinals
McAlester 43, El Reno 41, OT
OKC McGuinness 39, Coweta 12
MWC Carl Albert 36, Bishop Kelley 20
Collinsville 41, Guthrie 24
Semifinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 6 McAlester (10-2) at No. 5 OKC McGuinness (9-2)
No 2 Collinsville (11-0) at No. 1 MWC Carl Albert (9-1)
Championship at UCO (Edmond)
7 p.m., Dec. 12
Class 4A
First round
Weatherford, bye
Cushing 41, Bethany 17
Hildale 42, Miami 0
Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Wagoner, bye
Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall 21
Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
Bristow 48, McLain 28
Broken Bow, bye
Poteau, bye
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Clinton 38, Harrah 13
Ada 47, Elk City 7
Second round
Cushing 34, Weatherford 30
Hilldale 43, Grove 42
Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0
Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21
Blanchard 47, Tecumseh 6
Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34
Poteau 52, Skiatook 27
Clinton d. past Ada, frft
Quarterfinals
Cushing 34, Hilldale 28
Wagoner 21, Tuttle 14
Blanchard 21, Bristow 18
Clinton 17, Poteau 10
Semifinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 6 Cushing (9-3) at No. 1 Wagoner (12-0)
No. 4 Clinton (7-3) at No. 3 Blanchard (10-2)
Championship at UCO
1 p.m. Dec. 12
Class 3A
First round
OKC Heritage Hall, bye
Plainview 41, McLoud 6
Verdigris, bye
Berryhill 35, Seminole 0
Lincoln Christian, bye
Central 74, Locust Grove 18
Sulphur, bye
Anadarko , bye
Kingston, bye
Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley 7
Stigler, bye
Vinita 35, Westville 0
Holland Hall, bye
Checotah 47, Inola 17
Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8
Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7
Second round
OKC Heritage Hall 49, Plainview 21
Verdigris 27, Berryhill 21
Lincoln Christian 61, Central 12
Anadarko 28, Sulphur 14
Kingston 35, Perkins-Tryon 21
Stigler 42, Vinita 14
Holland Hall 52, Checotah 0
Kingfisher 51, Lone Grove 41
Quarterfinals
OKC Heritage Hall 21, Verdigris 7
Lincoln Chr. 63, Anadarko 20
Stigler 49, Kingston 14
Holland Hall 51, Kingfisher 21
Semifinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall (10-1) at Lincoln Christian (11-0)
No. 4 Stigler (11-1) at No. 2 Holland Hall (10-0)
Championship at UCO
7 p.m., Dec. 11
Class 2A
First round
Oklahoma Christian School, bye
Kellyville 60, Hennessey 26
Community Christian, bye
Davis 40, Holdenville 8
Eufaula, bye
Antlers 42, Roland 14
Sperry, bye
Victory Christian 46, Salina 7
Marlow, bye
Bethel 27, Comanche 0
Chandler 49, Alva 19
Meeker 26, Perry 19
Metro Christian , bye
Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6
Vian, bye
Atoka, bye
Cascia Hall, bye
Keys 50, Hugo 26
Beggs, bye
Morris, bye
OKC Millwood, bye
Prague 46, Blackwell 32
Frederick, bye
Christian Heritage 49, Coalgate 30
Adair, bye
Kiefer 37, Kansas 22
Heavener, bye
Spiro 46, Valliant 14
Washington, bye
Purcell 41, Lindsay 14
Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27
Jones 41, Chisholm 8
Second round
OCS 70, Kellyville 41
Co. Christian 35, Davis 7
Eufaula 32, Antlers 12
Victory Christian 60, Sperry 28
Marlow 70, Bethel 33
Chandler 54, Meeker 19
Metro Chr. 47, Rejoice Chr. 0
Vian 46, Atoka 7
Keys 16, Cascia Hall 14
Beggs 50, Morris 6
OKC Millwood d. Prague, frft
Frederick 49, Chr. Heritage 20
Adair d. Kiefer, frft
Spiro 14, Idabel 12
Washington 49, Purcell 7
Jones 50, Luther 20
Third round
OCS 19, Co. Christian 13
Eufaula 45, Victory Christian 21
Marlow 31, Chandler 28
Metro Christian 34, Vian 22
Beggs 52, Keys (Parkhill) 14
Frederick 29, OKC Millwood 14
Adair 50, Spiro 27
Washington 26, Jones 22
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 9 OCS (10-0) at Eufaula (9-2)
No. 8 Marlow (11-0) at No. 1 Metro Christian (9-2)
Frederick (9-2) at No. 7 Beggs (8-2)
No. 6 Washington (10-1) at No. 4 Adair (10-1)
Semifinals, TBA
Dec. 11-12
Championship at UCO
1 p.m., Dec. 19
Class A
First round
Thomas, bye
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22
Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20
Dibble 43, Watonga 32
Pawnee, bye
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6
Colcord 35, Stroud 14
Konawa 60, Canadian 14
Ringling, bye
OBA 51, Healdton 14
Hobart 48, Sayre 12
Texhoma, bye
Wewoka, bye
Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28
Oklahoma Union, bye
Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13
Pawhuska, bye
Hominy, bye
Okemah, bye
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Minco 34, Merritt 0
Mooreland 38, Mangum 13
Wayne 20, Hinton 16
Crescent, bye
Gore, bye
Allen 28, Porter 21
Woodland 60, Fairland 0
Commerce 30, Chelsea 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6
Elmore City-Pernell d. OCA, frft
Hooker, bye
Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22
Second round
Thomas-Fay-Custer 49, Cordell 22
Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23
Pawnee 66, Quapaw 18
Colcord 41, Konawa 18
Ringling 33, Oklahoma Bible 7
Texhoma 25, Hobart 7
Wewoka 66, Mounds 7
Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7
Pawhuska d. Hominy, frft
Warner d. Okemah, frft
Mooreland 34, Minco 15
Crescent d. Wayne, frft
Gore 37, Allen 6
Woodland 40, Commerce 14
Cashion 42, Elmore City 0
Hooker d. Apache, frft
Third round
Thomas 44, Tonkawa 8
Pawnee 58, Colcord 15
Ringling 23 Texhoma 7
Morrison 32, Wewoka 24
Pawhuska 58, Warner 0
Mooreland 33, Crescent 14
Woodland 38, Gore 18
Cashion 60, Hooker 22
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 5 Pawnee (9-1) at No. 3 Thomas-Fay-Custer (10-1)
Morrison (10-2) at No. 4 Ringling (9-0)
Mooreland (7-5) at No. 1 Pawhuska (11-0)
No. 9 Woodland (12-1) at No. 2 Cashion (11-0)
Semifinals, TBA
Dec. 11-12
Championship at UCO
7 p.m., Dec. 19
Class B
First round
Seiling 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 18
SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6
Garber 54, Foyil 8
Snyder 72, Strother 28
Turpin 54, Waukomis 30
Drumright 46, Yale 28
Arkoma 48, Porum 0
Weleetka 48, Watts 0
Depew 46, Olive 0
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Tipton, bye
Barnsdall, bye
Wetumka, bye
Alex, bye
Okeene 28, Canton 0
Second round
Laverne d. Seiling, frft
Waurika 58, SW Covenant 36
Summit Chr. 67, Webbers Falls 18
Davenport 42, Garber 34
Velma-Alma 58, Snyder 56, OT
Turpin 32, Ringwood 16
Pioneer 52, Drumright 6
Quinton 36, Arkoma 13
Dewar d. Weleetka, frft
Covington-Douglas 54, Depew 20
Balko-Forgan 24, Cherokee 20
Tipton 62, Caddo 43
Regent Prep 67, Barnsdall 16
Wetumka d. Keota, frft
Alex 38, Empire 20
Shattuck 58, Okeene 8
Third round
Laverne 58, Waurika 22
Davenport 40, Summit Chr. 20
Velma-Alma 62, Turpin 38
Pioneer 46, Quinton 0
Dewar 54 Covington-Douglas 6
Balko-Forgan 40, Tipton 14
Regent 48, Wetumka 0
Shattuck 46, Alex 12
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 5 Davenport (10-1) at No. 2 Laverne (8-1)
No. 8 Pioneer (9-3) at No. 7 Velma-Alma (10-1)
Balko-Forgan (8-5) at Dewar (11-0)
Shattuck (10-1) at Regent Prep (10-1)
Semifinals
Dec. 11-12
Championship at NWOSU (Alva)
2 p.m. Dec. 19
Class C
First round
Buffalo 46, Ryan 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville 12
Sasakwa 26, Welch 0
Bluejacket, bye
Timberlake, bye
Oaks, bye
Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli 6
Mo. View-Gotebo, bye
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0
Maud 46, Copan 0
Midway, bye
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Christian 31
Tyrone 47, Temple 0
Fox 52, Geary 42
Second round
Buffalo 38, Boise City 6
Sasakwa d. Bluejacket, frft
Timberlake d. Oaks, frft
Waynoka 52, Maysville 16
Mo. View-Gotebo 56, Sharon-Mutual 6
Medford 52, Maud 6
Midway 60, Bowlegs 0
Tyrone 61, Fox 6
Quarterfinals
Buffalo 60, Sasakwa 14
Timberlake 50, Waynoka 30
Mo. View-Gotebo 76, Medford 28
Tyrone 78, Midway 68
Semifinals
7 p.m. Friday
No. 1 Timberlake (11-0) at No. 4 Buffalo (11-1)
No. 8 Tyrone (9-2) at No. 2 Mountain View-Gotebo (11-0)
Championship at NWOSU (Alva)
2 p.m., Dec. 12
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!