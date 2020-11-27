Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall, Wagoner to host football semifinals; Collinsville plays at Carl Albert

Collinsville’s Cardinals might feel like Daniel entering the lion’s den.

By virtue of a coin flip, the No. 2 Cards will have to play at No. 1 Carl Albert, winner of the past four Class 5A football titles, in the playoff semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones flipped a coin with Carl Albert coach Mike Corley after both teams won their quarterfinal games.

“Lion’s den is about right,” Jones said. “But I think the world of coach Corley. Heckuva football coach and a class act. We’ll have to be on our `A’ game.”

The game is a rematch of the 2018 semifinals when Carl Albert won 37-20 at Owasso, ending the Cards’ 12-1 season. Carl Albert is 63-3 since the start of the 2016 season.

Collinsville outlasted Guthrie 41-24 and Carl Albert eliminated Bishop Kelley 36-20 in the quarterfinals.

No. 1 Lincoln Christian and No. 2 Holland Hall will host 3A semifinal games, and No. 1 Wagoner will host No. 6 Cushing in the 4A semifinals, all at 7 p.m. Friday.

McAlester visits OKC Bishop McGuinness in the other 5A semifinal, also at 7 p.m. Friday.