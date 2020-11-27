 Skip to main content
Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall, Wagoner host in FB semifinals but Collinsville plays at Carl Albert

Wagoner vs Tuttle (copy)

Wagon's Braden Drake carries the ball in Friday's 4A quarterfinal playoff game against Tuttle. The No. 1 Bulldogs (11-0) rallied to win 21-14 and move on to host No. 6 Cushing in the semifinals. The Tigers (9-3) won at Hilldale 34-28.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Collinsville’s Cardinals might feel like Daniel entering the lion’s den.

By virtue of a coin flip, the No. 2 Cards will have to play at No. 1 Carl Albert, winner of the last four Class 5A football titles, in the playoff semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones flipped a coin with Carl Albert coach Mike Corley after both teams won their quarterfinal games.

“Lion’s den is about right,” Jones said. “But I think the world of coach Corley. Heckuva football coach and a class act. We’ll have to be on our `A’ game.”

The game is a rematch of the 2018 semifinals when Carl Albert won 37-20 at Owasso, ending the Cards’ 12-1 season. Carl Albert is 63-3 since the start of the 2016 season.

Collinsville outlasted Guthrie 41-24 and Carl Albert eliminated Bishop Kelley 36-20 in the quarterfinals.

No. 1 Lincoln Christian and No. 2 Holland Hall will host 3A semifinal games and  No. 1 Wagoner will host No. 6 Cushing in the 4A semifinals, all at 7 p.m. Friday.

McAlester visits OKC Bishop McGuinness in the other 5A semifinal, also at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln Christian hosts No. 3 Heritage Hall in a rematch of the Bulldogs' semifinal win in Cushing last year. Holland Hall hosts explosive, No. 4 Stigler in the other 3A semifinal.

Neutral sites are usually used in semifinal matchups, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is making an exception in this COVID-19 season.

In 2020, the host is determined by which team finished higher in its district standings. If both teams finished equally high in their respective districts, a coin flip is required.

Carl Albert and Collinsville had to flip because each won its respective district. Carl Albert captured the District 5A-2 title and Collinsville won District 5A-4.

Collinsville, state runners-up to Altus in 2015, will be making its fourth semifinal appearance in eight years.

Class 6A Division I

Semifinals

No. 2 Jenks 39, No. 1 Union (11-1) 15

No. 3 Union (6-4) vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe (9-2)

State Final

Jenks (10-1) vs. Union/Santa Fe winner, 1 p.m., Saturday, University of Central Oklahoma

Class 6A Division II

Semifinals

No. 1 Bixby (9-0) vs. No. 3 Midwest City (8-2)

No. 2 Stillwater (9-0) vs. No. 4 Choctaw (6-3)

State Final

7 p.m., Saturday, UCO

Class 5A

Semifinals

No. 6 McAlester (10-2) at No. 5 OKC Bishop McGuinness (9-2)

No 3 Collinsville (11-0) at No. 1 Carl Albert (9-1)

State Final

7 p.m., Dec. 12, University of Central Oklahoma,. Edmond

Class 4A

Semifinals

No. 6 Cushing (9-3) at No. 1 Wagoner (12-0)

No. 4 Clinton (7-3) at No. 3 Blanchard (10-2)

State Final

1 p.m., Dec. 12, UCO, Edmond

Class 3A

Semifinals

 No. 3  Heritage Hall (10-1) at Lincoln Christian (11-0)

No. 4 Stigler (11-1) at No. 2 Holland Hall (10-0)

State Final

7 p.m., Dec. 11, UCO, Edmond

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Oklahoma Christian School (10-0) vs. Eufaula (9-2), TBD

No. 1 Metro Christian (9-2) vs. No. 8 Marlow (11-0), TBD

Frederick (9-2) vs. No.  7 Beggs (8-2), TBD

No. 6 Washington (10-1) vs. No. 4 Adair (10-1), TBD

Class A

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Pawnee (9-1) vs. No. 3 Thomas-Fay-Custer (10-1), TBD

Morrison (10-2) at No. 4 Ringling (9-0)

Mooreland (7-5) at No. 1 Pawhuska (11-0)

No. 9 Woodland (12-1) at No. 2 Cashion (11-0)

Class B

Quarterfinals 

No. 5 Davenport (10-1) at No. 2 Laverne (8-1)

No. 7 Velma-Alma (10-1) vs. No. 8 Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (9-3), TBD

Balko/Forgan (8-5) at Dewar (11-0)

Shattuck (10-1) at Regent Prep (10-1)

Class C

Semifinals

No. 1 Timberlake (11-0) at No. 4 Buffalo (11-1), TBD

No. 8 Tyrone (9-2) at No. 2  Mountain View-Gotebo (11-0)

State Final

2 p.m., Dec. 12, Northwestern State Univeristy, Alva

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

