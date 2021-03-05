Lincoln Christian girls roll past Valliant and on to 3A state tournament

VERDIGRIS — Ellie Brueggemann waited almost seven minutes to hit her first 3-pointer Friday, but more were soon to follow.
The 5-foot-11 sophomore went off for 23 first-half points and totaled 25 in the game, leading No. 3 Lincoln Christian to a 67-37 win over No. 11 Valliant in the Class 3A Area II championship game and into the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
“We were very focused on being the first girls team in school history to make it to the state tournament. We’ve wanted it all year,” Brueggeman said. "We knew we couldn't let (Valliant) have any hope and we came out with a lot of energy."
Micah Clayton added 11 for the Bulldogs and Lexi Murphy added nine, hitting three 3-pointers. Lincoln (20-4) qualified for state in girls basketball for the first time since the school began competing in the OSSAA postseason in 2008.
Lincoln raced to an early 12-4 lead and never trailed. Brueggemann’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the first quarter made it 15-7 and lit the fuse on a torrid second quarter that threatened to burn down the Verdigris Activity Center and about 1,000 spectators.
In a span of three minutes in the second quarter, she nailed a 3-pointer, drove the lane for a pullup jumper, scored on a backdoor cut with Adyson Roberts’ pass, and hit two more treys, surging all the way. She ended the half with a conventional three-point play and Lincoln Christian’s lead was 40-22.
“Ellie has made up her mind that she’s going to do whatever it takes to put our team in the best position to win,” said coach Melody Stewart, who will make her first state tournament trip in seven seasons at Lincoln after guiding Bixby to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2013.
"Our girls know we're going as far as Ellie can take us and they're willing to do whatever they can to help her. They want it as much as she does," Stewart said.
Laura Slaton and Ainsley Trapp scored eight each to lead Valliant (22-3), seeking its first state berth in 57 years. The Bulldogs from McCurtain County will get another chance at 6 p.m. Saturday, facing OKC Millwood. The No. 10 Falcons pulled away in the second half to eliminate No. 7 Adair, ending the Warriors' 15-year streak of state tournament appearances.
In boys action, No. 10 Eufaula (13-4) punched its ticket to the state tournament, pulling away late in a 57-43 win over Adair. The No. 7 Warriors (14-5) will get another chance at 8 p.m. Saturday against Westville, which rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to eliminate Rejoice Christian 47-43.
Millwood 55, Adair 39 (girls): The Warriors led 27-21 at halftime but the Falcons, led by Nykale Cramer's 22 points, scored the first 12 points of the third quarter.
Adair, beaten by Valliant in the regional final last Saturday, will miss the state tournament for the first time since 2006, an era that produced two state titles, three runner-up finishes and six state-semifinal finishes.
“I figured we would have to play really well to keep the streak going,” Adair coach Scott Winfield said outside a tearful post-game locker room. “Three days in a row is tough.”
Eufaula 57, Adair 53: Alex Parish and Nick Jones scored 21 and 17, respectively, as the Ironheads advanced to state for the first time in 18 years.
"We had great leadership, all the way down the line, from the starters to the bench players who came practice and busted their tails every day," said former Wagoner coach Jeff Oliver, now in his third year at Eufaula. "And great, great supporting from this Ironhead Nation."
Westville 47, Rejoice Christian 43: The Yellowjackets trailed 37-30 after three quarters but tied the game on a 3-pointer by Ryan DelaRose with 2:57 left. They then received key baskets down the stretch Kegan Bradford and Ayan Sanchez and an offensive rebound from 5-foot-7 Cale Jacob to set up the clinching foul shots.
MILLWOOD 55, ADAIR 39 (GIRLS)
Adair;17;10;5;7;—;39
Millwood;14;7;18;16;—;55
Adair (9-7): Jamie Moore 18, Atleigh Branham 6, Shaylee Brewer 6, Misty Mooney 5, Hadlei Winfield 4.
Millwood (10-7): Nykale Cramer 24, Taniyah Grambling 15, Taliyah Grambling 12, Ane’ah Brown 3, Aniyahn Brown 3.
WESTVILLE 47, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 43 (BOYS)
Rejoice;11;14;11;6;—;43
Westville;12;9;9;17;—;47
Rejoice (11-13): Gabe Patterson 13, Chance Wilson 11, Harrison Hunnicutt 9, Jaron Foote 5, Daniel Dimick 3, Paul Griffin 2.
Westville (12-10): Kegan Bradford 17. Cale Jacob 9, Buddy Hammer 8, Ayan Sanchez 7, Ryan DelaRose 3, Alex Barton 2, Toss Fourkiller 1.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 67, VALLIANT 37 (GIRLS)
Valliant;7;15;6;9;—;37
Lincoln Christian;15;25;14;13;—;67
Valliant (22-3): Laura Slaton 8, Ainsley Trapp 8, K.K. Bean 6, Tanna Fulfer 4, Daysha Hall 4, Emma Slaton 2, Western Mussett 2, Taylor Trapp 2, Mamttie Miller 1.
Linocln (20-4): Ellie Brueggemann 25, Miach Clayton 14, Lexi Murphy 9, Chloe Ricke 6, Gracie Talley 4, Kenlee Steele 3, Jordan Faulkner 2, Paiton Tuggle 2 Addie Young 2.
EUFAULA 57, ADAIR 43 (BOYS)
Adair;3;21;12;7;—;43
Eufaula;13;13;15;16;—57
Adair (14-5): Garrett Lang 14, Colby Farrar 10, Chance Condit 8, Ty Duncan 6, Dodge Hogan 2, Blade Lippe 2, Carter Back 1.
Eufaula (13-4): Alex Parish 21, Nick Jones 17, Jacob Fitzer 11, Khelil Deere 3, Justin James 3, Luke Adcock 2.