Lincoln Christian girls roll past Valliant and on to 3A state tournament

VERDIGRIS — Ellie Brueggemann waited almost seven minutes to hit her first 3-pointer Friday, but more were soon to follow.

The 5-foot-11 sophomore went off for 23 first-half points and totaled 25 in the game, leading No. 3 Lincoln Christian to a 67-37 win over No. 11 Valliant in the Class 3A Area II championship game and into the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

“We were very focused on being the first girls team in school history to make it to the state tournament. We’ve wanted it all year,” Brueggeman said. "We knew we couldn't let (Valliant) have any hope and we came out with a lot of energy."

Micah Clayton added 11 for the Bulldogs and Lexi Murphy added nine, hitting three 3-pointers. Lincoln (20-4) qualified for state in girls basketball for the first time since the school began competing in the OSSAA postseason in 2008.

Lincoln raced to an early 12-4 lead and never trailed. Brueggemann’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the first quarter made it 15-7 and lit the fuse on a torrid second quarter that threatened to burn down the Verdigris Activity Center and about 1,000 spectators.