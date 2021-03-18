 Skip to main content
Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler, Riverfield's Davieon Clinton share Frisco MVP honors

Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler, Riverfield's Davieon Clinton share Frisco MVP honors

Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler and Riverfield's Davieon Clinton are the Frisco Conference co-MVPs for the 2020-21 boys basketball season.

Wheeler averaged 16 points per game as he helped lead Liberty to a 13-6 record. Clinton helped Riverfield (18-4) reach the area tournament for the first time in school history and go undefeated in conference.

Liberty's Colby Wade is the coach of year.

FRISCO CONFERENCE AWARDS

MVPs: Davieon Clinton, Riverfield; Jaylen Wheeler, Liberty

Offensive MVPs: Rhett Powell, Summit Christian; Braedon Clinton, Riverfield

Defensive MVP: James Osburn, Depew

Coach of the year: Colby Wade, Liberty

All-conference

Gannon Alden and James Carson, Riverfield; Timothy Rector, Olive; Joseph Bray and Will Bruce, Drumright; Matthew Combs, Depew; Stetson Still, Tyler Cornwell and Jalen Morrow, Liberty; Trendon McDonald, Mounds; Luke Bruner Summit Christian

Honorable mention

Owen Livingston and Patrick Castaneda, Liberty; Jesse Slape and Ryan Sparks, Depew; Jack Bluhm and Caden Kesselring, Riverfield; Justin Cooper and Logan McDonald, Mounds.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

