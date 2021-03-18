Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler, Riverfield's Davieon Clinton share Frisco MVP honors

Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler and Riverfield's Davieon Clinton are the Frisco Conference co-MVPs for the 2020-21 boys basketball season.
Wheeler averaged 16 points per game as he helped lead Liberty to a 13-6 record. Clinton helped Riverfield (18-4) reach the area tournament for the first time in school history and go undefeated in conference.
Liberty's Colby Wade is the coach of year.
FRISCO CONFERENCE AWARDS
MVPs: Davieon Clinton, Riverfield; Jaylen Wheeler, Liberty
Offensive MVPs: Rhett Powell, Summit Christian; Braedon Clinton, Riverfield
Defensive MVP: James Osburn, Depew
Coach of the year: Colby Wade, Liberty
All-conference
Gannon Alden and James Carson, Riverfield; Timothy Rector, Olive; Joseph Bray and Will Bruce, Drumright; Matthew Combs, Depew; Stetson Still, Tyler Cornwell and Jalen Morrow, Liberty; Trendon McDonald, Mounds; Luke Bruner Summit Christian
Honorable mention
Owen Livingston and Patrick Castaneda, Liberty; Jesse Slape and Ryan Sparks, Depew; Jack Bluhm and Caden Kesselring, Riverfield; Justin Cooper and Logan McDonald, Mounds.
