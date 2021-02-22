 Skip to main content
Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler is the Tulsa World boys basketball player of the week

Liberty's Jaylen Wheeler is the Tulsa World boys basketball player of the week

Jaylen Wheeler

Jaylen Wheeler • Liberty • 6-0 • Sr.

Sank three treys and had four steals in a 70-32 victory over Gans in the Class A regionals Saturday. Averages 16 points per game and shoots 40% on 3s for the Tigers, who are 12-5.

Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now

It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.

You voted:

Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now

It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.

You voted:

