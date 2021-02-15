Liberty sophomore Jenikka Boone is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Jenikka Boone * Liberty * 5-7 * Soph.
Totaled 72 points, 32 rebounds and 21 assists in three game and helped Tigers (14-4) capture their first district championship in 16 years. Had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 54-45 win over Mounds last Tuesday to clinch the Frisco Conference title. Had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 43-28 win over Class A No. 10 Ripley in Saturday’s district final at Cushing. Had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a district semifinal win over Okay. For the season, averages 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
