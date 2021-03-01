Kyler Mann fuels Owasso's regional title, wins World's player-of-the-week award

Scored 48 points in a pair of victories as he helped the Rams win their Class 6A regional. Had a career-high 32 points in an 86-66 win over Muskogee in the title game. Produced 16 points and eight rebounds in a 71-56 win over Booker T. Washington in the opener. The Mr. Inside candidate has been at his best in big games this season as he earned MVP honors at the Skiatook Invitational and Port City Classic.